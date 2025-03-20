Kanye West Accuses Kim Kardashian of Sex Trafficking (While Hanging With Alleged Rapist …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kanye West has been making so many headlines lately that it’s hard to keep up with all of his repugnant behavior.

In addition to the tweets in which he hurls outrageous slurs at his friends’ children, Kanye has been collaborating with accused criminals and tossing out allegations that could result in real-world harm.

On Wednesday, he hit a new low when he accused his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, of being a sex trafficker.

Ye attends the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Kanye West accuses Kardashian family of sex trafficking

“The Kardashians are sex workers and they sex traffic all the blacl [sic] children they strategically produce,” Kanye tweeted, adding:

“Kim Kardashian is a sex trafficker.” That allegation appears to be a response to the fact that Kim and Kanye’s eldest daughter North recently appeared in a music video for singer FKA Twigs.

Kanye’s irritation with the Twigs video is ironic for a number of reasons:

Kanye West attends the Fast Company Innovation Festival – Day 3 Arrivals on November 07, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for Fast Company)

For one thing, he recently used vocals from North on a song featuring imprisoned accused sex trafficker Diddy, which seems like a far more inappropriate project for an 11-year-old.

On top of that, TMZ reports that Kim was recently forced to pull the plug on a planned father-daughter visit when she learned that Kanye had also invited Andrew and Tristan Tate to his home.

Andrew Tate is awaiting trial on rape charges, and both brothers stand accused of “creating a criminal organization” in Romania.

Despite the charges, the Tates were recently permitted to return to the US. They fled Florida last month after learning that state authorities had launched their own investigation.

Kanye West attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The Tate brothers are reportedly residing in Las Vegas at the moment. It’s unclear where they planned to meet up with Kanye or if the meeting wound up taking place.

TMZ’s sources note that there’s an additional layer of irony to Kanye’s allegations.

Insiders point to Kanye’s recent behavior as indication of mental illness

It was only a few weeks ago that Kanye showed up to the Grammys with a nude Bianca Censori on his arm.

The sources say it’s more than a little ironic that a man who enjoys parading his naked wife in front of an audience of millions is now accusing Kim Kardashian of sex trafficking.

Kim Kardashian attends the Kering Caring For Women Dinner at The Pool on September 12, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Joy Malone/Getty Images)

Even Kanye’s remaining supporters are encouraging him to either present some evidence or stop accusing people of crimes as serious as sex trafficking.

Of course, at this point, the rapper seems to be entirely detached from reality, so he’ll likely continue tweeting whatever pops into his head regardless of whether there are any facts to support his claims.

In the meantime, Kim and company are forced to look and hope that the damage from Kanye’s latest meltdown will be minimal.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.