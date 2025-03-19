Kanye West: Jay Z Is Gonna Kill Me For Insulting His Kids

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Folks, we regret to inform you that Kanye West is very much back on his BS.

And this time, he seems determined to burn the few remaining bridges that remain in his life.

Earlier this week, Kanye went on the attack against Kim Kardashian, referring to his ex-wife as an “old white lady” who’s trying to manipulate his children.

On Tuesday, Kanye broadened his focus, launching attacks against several rappers, including Drake and Kendrick Lamar. But the most surprising insults were the ones West directed at his former friend Jay Z.

Kanye West attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Kanye West hurls disgusting slurs at Jay Z & Beyonce’s children

At one point in yesterday’s tirade, Kanye tweeted that Jay and Beyonce’s “younger kids” are “r–arded.”

He later deleted the tweet, but he explained that he did not do so out of kindness or decency.

“I need everyone to know that I took the post about Jay Z and Beyoncé’s family down … because there was a possibility of my Twitter being cancelled [sic],” West wrote.

For a while, it looked like that would be the end of this latest meltdown.

But today, Ye was back at it, joking (we think) that he expects to be murdered by Jay as a result of his gross digs at his former friend’s children:

Kanye West and JAY Z onstage at the Tidal launch event #TIDALforALL at Skylight at Moynihan Station on March 30, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Kanye says he expects to be killed by Jay Z

“I KNOW JAY Z IS DRIVING AROUND LIKE DAMN I HAVE TO KILL KANYE,” he tweeted in his usual all-caps style, adding:

“I KNOW ITS GONNA HURT JAY Z TO KILL ME BUT SOMEBODYS GOTTA DO IT … PLUS I DONT WANT THE JEWS GETTING CREDIT FOR MY MURDER.”

Yes, Kanye figured out a way to work his infamous anti-semitism into this latest rant.

As for his own kids, Kanye has continued to involve them in his drama against the wishes of their mother.

Rappers Jay-Z and Kanye West attend the 2012 BET Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on July 1, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images For BET)

Earlier this week, the rapper released a song featuring vocals from his daughter North, as well as from imprisoned mogul Diddy.

Today, West released a short film and new album art, both of which feature his son Saint.

“I PUT MY SON ON THE BULLY ALBUM COVER TO BUILD OUR RELATIONSHIP,” he tweeted.

That’s a nice thought. But if Kanye really wants a closer relationship with his son, he might want to start by respecting the kid’s mother and cutting back on the Nazi rhetoric.

As for Jay Z and Beyonce, they have yet to comment on Kanye’s latest tirade, but you can be certain that they’re not thrilled about it.

Jay was an instrumental figure in the early days of Kanye’s career, and he’s probably not thrilled by his former protege’s way of paying him back.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.