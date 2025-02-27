Andrew Tate: Alleged Rapist & Human Trafficker Permitted to Return to US

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Who is Andrew Tate? It’s a common question on social media at the moment. And if you’ve never heard of the man then you’ve lived a rather charmed life up to this point.

The UFC fighter turned social media influencer has been battling sex crime allegations since 2015, and until recently, he was stuck in Romania awaiting trial on human trafficking charges.

But in a development that defies all logic and decency, the US has lifted travel restrictions on Andrew and brother Tristan Tate, who is facing similar charges.

The Tates have now landed in Florida. So even if you were happier before you knew anything, you may want to continue reading to find out just how angry you need to be.

Who is Andrew Tate, and why is he in trouble with the law?

In addition to the ongoing human trafficking case, the Tates are currently the subject of a separate investigation by Romanian police.

It’s the kind of situation that would have normally prevented them from leaving the country, but according to a statement issued by Romania’s anti-organized crime agency, DIICOT, “prosecutors approved a request to change the travel restrictions on the Tates, but it did not say who made the request (per AP).”

So we don’t know who pulled strings on the Tates’ behalf, but because Andrew is one of the world’s most prominent MAGA influencers, many believe that it was someone with ties to the Trump administration.

Whatever the case, Romania says the brothers will still have to appear in court if summoned.

“The defendants have been warned that deliberately violating these obligations may result in judicial control being replaced with a stricter deprivation-of-liberty measure,” the DIICOT statement continues.

The Tates might be thinking they don’t need to worry about the many allegations against them now that they’re back on American soil.

But officials in Florida seem less than thrilled that the Tates have settled in Fort Lauderdale.

Could Andrew and Tristan Tate get kicked out of Florida?

“Florida has zero tolerance for human trafficking and violence against women. If any of these alleged crimes trigger Florida jurisdiction, we will hold them accountable,” said Florida’s Attorney General Uthmeier, an appointee of Governor Ron DeSantis.

But while the Tates might not be popular with state authorities, it seems they’re quite well-liked at the federal level.

“The Tates will be free, Trump is the president. The good old days are back. And they will be better than ever. Hold on,” Andrew tweeted to his 10 million followers earlier this month (per AP).

Trump has yet to comment publicly on the Tates’ lifted travel restrictions.