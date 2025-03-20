Helen Hunt Declared ‘Unrecognizable’ by Fans in Makeup-Free Selfie

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Helen Hunt just stunned fans with her makeup-free selfie.

The critically acclaimed actress has a ton of awards to her name. And she once starred in seemingly every major film, of the storm-chasing variety or otherwise.

So it’s odd to think of her own fans describing her as “unrecognizable.”

And yet, when you see the pic in question, you might understand.

Actress and director Helen Hunt attends the 2024 Elle Women in Hollywood celebration at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles, November 19, 2024. (Photo Credit: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Helen Hunt shared a selfie this week

On Monday, March 17, Helen Hunt took to her Instagram page to share a couples selfie with boyfriend Jeffrey Nordling.

In the photo, the two are smiling while posing together in front of the Wrigley Field baseball stadium in Chicago.

Though the city’s famous wind was at work on her hair, a few stray tresses are not by themselves responsible for fan reactions.

“Tonight I saw @officialwrigleyfield (just from the outside) for the first time. My God. What a beautiful place,” Helen Hunt captioned her post.

“In just a few hours the Chicago @cubs will play my @dodgers in Tokyo in the first game of the 2025 season,” she announced. “Let’s go Dodgers.”

The actress remarked: “But my goodness the Cubs are epic and this stadium is a work of art. Let’s go Dodgers! #baseball2025.”

Actress Helen Hunt arrives for the 2018 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 17, 2018 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Some fans did not recognize Helen Hunt

Commenters were quick to sing Helen Hunt’s praises below her photo. Most of them, anyway.

Many commented on sports, or on the play in which she is currently starring — Betrayal. Others zeroed in on her appearance.

“Would never have known it was her,” admitted one backhanded compliment. “But good for you Helen. It’s hard aging gracefully.”

“She doesn’t even look like Helen Hunt,” another commenter wrote bluntly. Some people treat social media as a barren wasteland where they do not need even the most basic manners.

Someone with a Justin Baldoni profile photo — but not the man himself — wrote: “She looks like a potato!” Gross!”

“So no one is going to talk about what’s happened to her face?” demanded another Instagram user. “Is this like the swollen phase of botox or plastic surgery? does it go down after? I hope so. She was a beautiful woman.”

Meanwhile, boyfriend Jeffrey Nordling also shared another version of the pic. And, just for the record, no part of this screams of cosmetic procedures. More like the opposite.

Helen Hunt is a beautiful woman who is in her 60s. More than half a century of life changes you. It would be highly unusual if she looked the same in 2025 as she did in the late ’90s — which is where most people recall her face from.

Also, she just looks a little cold. Those of us unlucky enough to be experiencing spring weather (happy first day of spring!) might not realize it, but it has been a very cold week in Chicago.

Anyway, as a society, we need to be more normal about human faces.