Barbie Ferreira Facing Ozempic Accusations After Body Transformation

Barbie Ferreira is facing questions about her dramatic new look.

Even though Barbie exited Euphoria during the show’s lengthy hiatus, she remains an indelible part of the cast.

These days, however, some viewers might not recognize her.

Barbie’s dramatic body transformation has fans accusing her of using Ozempic for luxury weight loss.

Barbie Ferreira attends the Swarovski “Masters of Light – From Vienna to Milan” exhibition opening during Milan Fashion Week – Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 at Palazzo Citterio on June 16, 2024. (Photo Credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Barbie Ferreira has undergone a body transformation

Euphoria alum Barbie Ferreira is sporting a dramatic new look in her most recent photos.

On the HBO drama, she portrayed Kat Hernandez during the first two seasons. Presumably, the reported “time skip” between Season 2 and Season 3 will explain her absence.

During the bizarre and lengthy hiatus since 2022, Barbie has updated her body. She’s flaunting the results on Instagram and at red carpet events.

Social media users are falling over themselves at the sight of Barbie’s new look.

Though she has always been a remarkably beautiful actress, she is now sporting a more trim figure than she was in the past.

However, when a Twitter denizen posted side-by-side photos showcasing Barbie’s transformation, the replies took a turn.

Barbie Ferreira attends 2023 WIF (Women In Film) Oscar Party at NeueHouse Los Angeles on March 10, 2023. (Photo Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Replies accused Barbie Ferreira of Ozempic use

Obviously, this is Twitter in 2025. It desperately wants to be called “X,” and naturally a lot of the replies were checkmarked accounts that do nothing but either copy real replies or restate original tweets. What an absolute corpse of a platform.

However, a number of much realer replies accused Barbie Ferreira of using Ozempic, a diabetes medication that has become the luxury weight loss tool of the wealthy, to shed pounds.

Using Ozempic has become commonplace among some celebrities in recent years. Even though it is very controversial, even TV personalities who’ve been hospitalized have continued to praise the injections. (That may have more to do with how our society treats women’s bodies than anything else)

Other replies simply expressed dread at the volume of Ozempic accusations sure to come.

It is a shame that celebrities who lose weight without using life-saving diabetes medications still face these allegations.

In any case, Barbie Ferreira has not revealed her weight loss strategy. While we obviously hope that weight loss trends steer away from causing documented shortages of actual medicine, it would also be nice if people didn’t jump to conclusions.

Barbie Ferreira attends as Pandora Celebrates Lab Grown Diamonds With A New Diamond District on September 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Pandora)

Just a reminder that she’s no longer on ‘Euphoria’

When Barbie Ferreira departed from Euphoria, she admitted that she didn’t want to continue playing the “fat best friend.”

She also gave weight to rumors of disagreements with the show’s controversial showrunner, adding that she didn’t feel that he “relates” to Kat, her character.

It is possible that Barbie has undergone this weight loss for career goals. Our hope is that this is something that she has done to herself.

What our society requires women to do to their bodies and what the entertainment industry demands of actors intersects in actresses. They deserve better.