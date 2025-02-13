Kanye West, Bianca Censori Headed For Divorce In Wake of Nude Grammys Stunt, Pro-Nazi …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kanye West and Bianca Censori have reportedly called it quits.

News of the couple’s separation comes less than two weeks after Censori posed nude on the red carpet at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

There’s been no word on the cause of the alleged separation. But we wouldn’t be surprised if Kanye’s recent bigoted tirades played a role.

US rapper and producer Kanye West and Australian model Bianca Censori arrive for the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 2, 2025. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Kanye and Bianca: Is It Actually Over?

To be clear, there’s been no official word from either West or Censori.

But UK newspaper The Daily Mail claims to have it on good authority that the controversial couple has broken up for good.

According to the Mail, Bianca is currently staying at the couple’s $35 million house in Beverly Park North, Los Angeles. West’s whereabouts are unknown.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the Marni Fall/Winter 2024 Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week – Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on February 23, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Levati/Getty Images for Marni Srl)

Sources tell the site that Bianca has verbally agreed to accept a $5 million settlement from West.

Obviously, that’s pretty paltry, given that West is reportedly a billionaire.

But he and Censori were married for just over two years. And if they didn’t have a prenup, then Bianca might have to take what she can get.

The Mail says it’s reached out to reps for both parties, but has not yet received a reply.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the Marni Fall/Winter 2024 Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week – Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on February 23, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Levati/Getty Images for Marni Srl)

Kanye Claims ‘Dominion’ Over Wife

For obvious reasons, social media users were shocked by Bianca’s revealing look at the Grammys.

Kanye responded in characteristic fashion by going off an offensive, all-caps tirade.

“I HAVE DOMINION OVER MY WIFE THIS AINT NO WOKE AS FEMINIST ST SHES WITH A BILLIONAIRE WHY WOULD SHE LISTEN TO ANY OF YOU DUMB A– BROKE B–ches,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“PEOPLE SAY THE RED CARPET LOOK WAS HER DECISION YES I DONT MAKE HER DO NOTHING SHE DOESNT WANT TO BUT SHE DEFINITELY WOULDNT HAVE BEEN ABLE TO DO IT WITHOUT MY APPROVAL YOU STUPID A– WOKE PAWNS,” West continued.

US rapper and producer Kanye West and Australian model Bianca Censori arrive for the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 2, 2025. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

“I HAVE NO RESPECT OR EMPATHY FOR ANY ONE LIVING CAUSE NO ONE LIVING CAN F**K WITH ME BUT I DO LOVE SOME PEOPLE AND I GIVE THEM FAVOR.”

Needless to say, telling the world that he controls his often publicly naked wife was not great for Kanye’s public image. And it probably didn’t do his marriage any favors, either.

But we may never know if it was Kanye’s misogyny or his anti-Semitism (West declared his love for Hitler in one shocking post, and he’s being sued for allegedly harassing a Jewish employee) that drove the nail into the coffin of his controversial marriage.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.