’90 Day Fiance’ Fan-Favorites David Toborwosky & Annie Suwan Welcome …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan just welcomed their first child as a couple.

90 Day Fans love to celebrate this fan-favorite couple. Their success story, as people and as a couple, helped endear them to once-skeptical viewers.

David is a father. Viewers are familiar with Annie’s family, who have featured prominently on the couple’s spinoff.

Now, the two have welcomed their baby together. Congratulations!!

On their very own 90 Day spinoff, Annie Suwan and David Toborowsky discuss their trip to her former home. (Image Credit: TLC)

Congratulations to David and Annie on welcoming their baby!

On Tuesday, March 11, 90 Day Fiance fan-favorites David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan welcomed their daughter.

David and Annie told Us Weekly that they named their baby girl Minthirarat.

At birth, Minthirarat weighted 6 pounds and 9 ounces. In length, she measured 19.3 inches.

“With hearts full of love and joy, we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our beautiful baby girl, Minthirarat,” David and Annie announced.

“Her name means ‘brave gem,'” they explained. “And symbolizes the strength of Pisces, truly a shining light in our lives.”

The fan-favorite couple gushed: “We feel incredibly blessed to see this little miracle come to life.”

On their very own spinoff, David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan went on adventures with her family. (Image Credit: TLC)

As always, David and Annie thanked those who helped them

“A special thank you to Dr. Boostanfar, Angela Ho of HRC Fertility Encino, and Paradise Women’s Health in Scottsdale,” David and Annie’s statement acknowledged.

“As well as the amazing doctors and nurses at Bangkok Pattaya Hospital, whose care and support made this possible,” they praised. And, as always, they thanked their fans.

“We are beyond grateful for the love and encouragement from all the 90 Day Fiancé fans who have been with us every step of the way,” David and Annie expressed. “Your kindness means the world to us, and we couldn’t have done it without you.”

In July of 2024, David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan announced on social media that they were expecting their first child.

Annie had been undergoing IVF. And she wanted to make sure that fans and followers heard the good news ASAP.

“I just want to update you on the news because David just got an email,” Annie told followers. David then announced: “Annie is pregnant.”

As a result of their enduring popularity, David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan were natural choices for 90 Day: Pillow Talk. (Image Credit: TLC)

Everyone is so happy for them!

As we mentioned, David is already a parent. He has daughters Ashley and Brittany and a son, Jacob. This is Annie’s first child, however.

“I’m so excited! Thank you everyone,” Annie expressed.

Congratulations immediately poured in from 90 Day Fiance fans and fellow cast members. These two have come a long way since joining the franchise in 2017, and they’ve earned a lot of goodwill in the process!