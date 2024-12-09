Brandi Glanville Reveals Disfigured Face: I Blame Bravo!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Brandi Glanville is showing fans just how disfigured her face has become.

And she’s blaming Bravo. She’s probably joking. Mostly.

Things have been tense for Brandi. Caroline Manzo is central to her ongoing legal and professional drama, but she feels like Bravo hung her out to dry.

Fans have speculated about various causes behind Brandi’s swollen face. But not even doctors can agree on a diagnosis.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills guest star Brandi Glanville in an episode from 2020. (Image Credit: Bravo)

On Sunday, December 8, Brandi Glanville took to Twitter to explain an ongoing medical mystery that has distorted her face.

“What happened?” she began her tweet. “I wish I knew.”

Brandi detailed: “I’ve been in & out of the hospital this [past] year [and] 1/2 … spent almost every dollar I have [been] trying to figure it out.”

A December 8, 2024 tweet from Brandi Glanville in which she discusses her face and who she blames for her current condition. (Image Credit: Twitter)

“Some [doctors] say I have a parasite that jumps around my face,” Brandi revealed to her fans and followers.

She continued, adding that not all medical professionals agreed: “Some say it’s stress induced edema.”

Finally, Brandi joked: “I personally say it’s Bravo.”

Brandi Glanville shared a photo of her face

In the selfie that Brandi tweeted on Saturday, December 7, it became clear that something was terribly wrong.

Brandi did not elaborate in that photo. She instead captioned it “Sick it!” (It’s not entirely clear what that phrase means)

Commenters were quick to speculate. Was the disfiguration of Brandi’s face some sort of histamine response? Was this a case of face fillers gone awry? Notably, neither of those seem to correspond with what doctors have told Brandi.

Brandi Glanville looks on with disdain in this photo from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Longtime fans and followers of the Real Housewives firebrand may recall that she discussed her swollen face back in July.

At that time, she expressed that she felt stressed and depressed amidst her ongoing legal drama.

Brandi also alluded to financial woes at the time — noting that the disfigurement of her face made her unable to work.

On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Brandi Glanville sits and speaks. (Image Credit: Bravo)

The saga of her swollen face has been ongoing for over a year

Brandi Glanville actually went to the hospital in October of 2023. At that time, her face had swollen so dramatically that her eyes had shut. She collapsed at home, and one of her sons had to call 911.

Stress can be a major contributing factor to various health problems, and can reduce resistances to certain illnesses.

That said … we can only suspect that the drama with Caroline Manzo stemming from what was Season 4 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip is only part of the equation.