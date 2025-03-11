Harry Potter Actress Turns to OnlyFans, Says She Has to “Get Out of Debt”

Reading Time: 3 minutes

No, to answer the question you may have after reading the headline above. It’s not Emma Watson.

Instead, Jessie Cave — best known for playing Lavender Brown in the Harry Potter film franchise — announced this week that she has opened an OnlyFans account.

Before anyone goes too crazy over this confirmation, the page doesn’t sound as if it will be too X-rated.

Jessie Cave attends the UK Premiere of “A Boy called Christmas” at The Natural History Museum on November 15, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

In an Instagram post, Cave explained to her boyfriend that this OnlyFans account would contain “the best quality hair sounds” and “very sensual stuff.”

She also emphasized the platform would not be sexual, but “it is a fetish, I think. I hope.”

OnlyFans, of course, requires readers/viewers to pay a subscription fee in exchange for exclusive access to various photos and videos — typically from people who are at least semi-famous… and typically from those who post scantily-clad images and/or pieces of footage of themselves.

This is not what many folks would expect from an actress who played a key role in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2.

Jessie Cave attends the press night for the first Christmas at Kenwood light trail at Kenwood House on November 30, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

Via Substack, Cave further broke down her reasoning for starting an OnlyFans account a couple days ago, stating that it’s really just a money issue.

She hasn’t exactly been breaking the bank in Hollywood.

“One year. I’ll try for one year,” Cave wrote.

“My aim? To get the house safe, cover the arsenic/lead wallpaper, build a new roof etc. My aim? To get out of debt. My aim? To empower myself? To prove to those in the past who have misjudged me that I’m not so sweet? To put time into something I never invested in before: self-love.”

Jessie Cave in a movie from the Harry Potter franchise. (Warner Bros)

Aside from her role in the Harry Potter universe, Cave has appeared in such hits shows as Industry, Call the Midwife, and Black Mirror.

“Were my years of Harry Potter conventions in fact research? [It feels] like I’m doing something naughty, something a little f-cked up. I like that. Ripping up the good little actress rule book,” Cave added on her Substack page.

Cave is far from the only mainstream actress to turn to OnlyFans. Most notably, The Sopranos cast member Drea de Matteo admitted that she created an account that helped her keep her family residence.

“OnlyFans saved my life, 100 percent,” she previously told TheDailyMail.com.

“I can’t believe I’m saying that, but it really did save us. Anybody that wants to condemn me and put me down, go for it. I just hope you never find yourself in the position I was in to take care of two little kids. It saved my home of many years that was very important to us.”