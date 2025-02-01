Brandi Glanville Shakes Violently as She Undergoes Treatment For Facial Disfigurment In …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We have another concerning update regarding Brandi Glanville’s ongoing medical crisis.

Even though Brandi’s facial disfigurement hasn’t held her back from thirst-trapping fans, it’s led to widespread fears about her health.

And in a new video posted to her X (formerly Twitter) account, Brandi convulses as she endures treatment from a lymphatic drainage machine.

Brandi Glanville attends WE tv celebrates the return of “Love After Lockup” with panel, “Real Love: Relationship Reality TV’s Past, Present & Future,” at The Paley Center for Media on December 11, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for WE tv)

“I’m on my emphatic [sic] drainage machine,” she captioned the clip, adding, “@DrDubrow ⁩ let’s get this f–ker [praying hands emoji].”

Yes, Brandi is invoking the name of famed celebrity doc Terry Dubrow.

Which is a good thing, as to many of her fans, it’s now clear that Brandi Glanville needs surgery. Stat.

This frightening medical mystery has altered her appearance. Now, Dr. Dubrow warns that Brandi needs to go under the knife — and soon.

During an Entertainment Tonight segment on YouTube, Brandi Glanville highlights the regions of her face that have experienced odd disfigurement amidst her medical mystery in late 2024. (Image Credit: YouTube/Entertainment Tonight)

Dr. Terry Dubrow says that Brandi Glanville needs surgery

During his latest interview on the topic of Brandi Glanville and her face, Dr. Terry Dubrow tells TMZ that he’s doing everything that he can to restore her face.

Brandi, he says, is experiencing ongoing and uncomfortable symptoms from the mystery illness that has altered the proportions of her face.

As Brandi revealed in late 2024, she has experienced mysterious swelling that changes positions on her face. She has ruled out obvious culprits like fillers, she shared, but received different diagnoses from different doctors. It seems she’s now blaming toxic mold.

Dr. Dubrow, has now obtained surgical samples of the affected tissues.

This will help him to begin a battery of tests (presumably through specialist labs) to give Brandi an actual, confirmed diagnosis.

Dr. Dubrow has spoken to TMZ before about Brandi Glanville’s plight. And she seems to be feeling more confident that there’s an end in sight for this miserable condition.

Brandi Glanville is eager to solve her medical mystery

The same report included Brandi Glanville speaking to TMZ about consulting with Dr. Terry Dubrow.

Obviously, the Botched star grapples with medical mysteries almost as often as your average scripted TV doctor, but in real life.

While Brandi’s happy to work with anyone with the qualifications to help her address this facial disfigurement and its underlying cause, working with Dr. Dubrow was a natural choice.

Even though Brandi’s undiagnosed ailment has resulted in a dry spell in her private life (she says she’s been celibate for quite some time), she’s still been reminding everyone that she exists.

She recently flaunted her age-defying bikini body, tantalizing her followers in the process.

As many people have discovered, people will easily overlook something on your face if they can’t peel their eyes away from your torso.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills guest star Brandi Glanville in an episode from 2020. (Image Credit: Bravo)

When it rains, it pours

Remember, all of this is coming after the disastrous Ultimate Girls Trip season that everyone, including Bravo, seems to regret.

Regardless of how Bravoholics feel about Brandi Glanville in general or about her recent behavior, no one should be blighted with a medical mystery that tanks their social life. (Or with an identified ailment that does the same, for that matter!)

We hope that the tissue sampling on her face yields speedy, clear, and helpful results.