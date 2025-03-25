Bianca Censori Stays With Kanye West Out of Fear, Insider Claims

Reading Time: 3 minutes

When Kanye West’s latest meltdown kicked into high gear, there was talk about what sort of impact his bigoted tirades would have upon his marriage.

At one point, there were rumors that Bianca Censori had finally left Kanye. Alas, those turned out to be wishful thinking.

It now looks as though Bianca and Kanye are still together. But one insider says she’s desperately seeking a way out.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Bianca Censori is afraid of Kanye West, source claims

A source close to the situation tells Page Six that Bianca is “frightened” of West and would leave him if she felt safe doing so.

“I think Bianca wants to break up, but it’s not easy. Kanye controls so many aspects of her life,” says the insider.

At the moment, Kanye is in Japan, and Bianca has stayed behind in Los Angeles.

The distance between them could provide her with an opportunity for escape. But it seems that Kanye has been keeping a close eye on his wife from afar.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Kanye allegedly keeps Bianca under close surveillance

It seems that Bianca recently moved from the Chateau Marmont to a less high-profile hotel. And it wasn’t long before the change in location was reported to Kanye.

“Bianca went to another hotel and someone narced it out,” the source said. “He sent the security guards over and wouldn’t leave her alone … this was about a week ago and now he’s left town.

The insider went on to allege that Kanye is “obsessed with” Bianca and watches her every move.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

“She’s living under this aggressive situation,” the source added. “She’s gotta run, but he’s obsessed with her. It’s been hard for her to get [out on her own] and move around.”

Kanye’s downward spiral has sparked concerns for Bianca’s safety

Observers have been worrying about this situation ever since Bianca appeared fully nude at the Grammys, allegedly at Kanye’s behest.

The weeks that followed saw Kanye launch some of the most shocking social media tirades of his career.

Kanye West attends the Fast Company Innovation Festival – Day 3 Arrivals on November 07, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for Fast Company)

In addition to his usual bigotry, West went on the attack against his first wife, Kim Kardashian, at one point accusing her of sex trafficking.

Naturally, Kanye did not present any evidence of these claims. In fact, he accused Kim of sex crimes while defending Diddy, who is currently behind bars awaiting trial for rape and sex trafficking.

Claims that Bianca had dumped Kanye in response to his latest meltdown seemed reasonable.

After all, the man was selling swastika t-shirts and proudly declaring himself a Nazi.

But it looks as though Bianca and Kanye are still an item for the time being. We’ll continue to monitor the situation and provide you with updates as new information becomes available.