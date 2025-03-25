Meghan Markle Podcast Trailer Released: “Let’s Do This, Ladies!”

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Meghan Markle is forging ahead.

Critics be damned.

As you’ve likely heard, Markle is starring in a Netflix series that most viewers believe to be truly awful.

The former actress, and wife of Prince Harry, seems intent on rebuilding her reputation/changing the narrative/making lots of money, however… because she isn’t done relaunching her entertainment career.

Meghan Markle during her participation in the Afro Women and Power Forum at the Municipal Theater of Cali during a visit around Colombia on August 18, 2024 in Cali, Colombia. (Photo by Gabriel Aponte/Getty Images)

Markle is coming out with a podcast.

The Duchess of Sussex and As Ever founder has teamed up with Lemonada Media for her latest foray into podcasting — and People Magazine has released the first trailer for this project.

“I’m Meghan, and this is Confessions of a Female Founder, a show where I chat with female entrepreneurs and friends about the sleepless nights, the lessons learned and the laser focus that got them to where they are today,” Markle says in the preview, which was released on March 25.

“We’re diving into the highs — and the lows – and the kind of advice that turns small ideas into billion-dollar businesses. And of course, we’re going to get some girl talk!”

Meghan Markle has not received rave reviews for her Netflix series. (Netflix)

The snippet was interspersed with audio from the show, courtesy of People, where various guests speak about their own successes and their own struggles.

“It just started climbing and climbing, and there was 5,000, 10,000 people on our website,” one individual shares, while another says on air:

“I’m broke, and no one is calling me.”

Yet another looks back at the turning point of, “I knew in that moment that I’d rather stand for something than sell a whole ton of product and stand for nothing.”

We can’t say for certain just who any of these guests actually are. Guess we’ll need to tune in to the podcast to find out.

Meghan Markle and Mindy Kaling discuss all matters domestic in this scene from ‘With Love, Meghan.’ (Netflix)

Markle will go beyond business, too, it seems.

“Are you saying you’re not single now? Have I missed something in the past couple weeks? What’s happening?” Meghan asks one guest, which makes them both laugh.

To wrap up the teaser, Markle says:

“And through it all, I’m building a business of my own, and getting all sorts of practical advice along the way that I’m very excited to share with you. So join me for Confessions of a Female Founder from Lemonada Media, which by the way, is also female-founded. Launching April 8, wherever you get your podcasts.

“Let’s do this, ladies.”

Meghan Markle isn’t receiving rave reviews for her Netflix series. (Netflix)

Markle isn’t very popular these days, but she clearly thinks this podcast will show listeners a new and appealing side to her.

At the end of the trailer, the ex-Suits cast member says simply: “This is not Shark Tank, think of this as ‘dolphin tank.’ These are very friendly waters, it’s all going to be good.”

Confessions of a Female Founder will be Markle’s second-ever pod, as she previously hosted Archetypes on Spotify in 2022.

The show didn’t last long, but it topped Spotify’s international charts upon its premiere and somehow went on to win the People’s Choice Award for pop podcast.