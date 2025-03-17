Amber Portwood: I QUIT ‘Teen Mom’ And Was NOT Fired!!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Amber Portwood says that she has quit Teen Mom.

Even though the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star has been open about not having a good time.

Viewers have seen her lie to producers and then admit to it. She has also accused her ex of making her appear on the show.

Amber claims that she has now quit the series — insisting that this is her choice, not production’s.

Despite her many flaws, Amber Portwood does sometimes make a solid point. And she’s doing just that during this confessional moment from Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. (Image Credit: MTV)

Has Amber Portwood quit ‘Teen Mom’ for real this time?

In recent weeks, Amber Portwood has been posting unending rants on TikTok. So much so that she received a temporary ban from the pernicious video platform after her comments about Gary Shirley.

For better or for worse, she has been part of the Teen Mom franchise since she made her 16 and Pregnant debut in 2009.

Now, Amber claims that, earlier this week, she told the Teen Mom bigwigs that she’s done.

In particular, Amber Portwood seemed determine to quash reports that MTV has fired her.

“You’re not about to say that you’re dropping me when I quit [the show] three days ago!” she announced. “And I told the producer that.”

Amber then taunted: “…You think this is going to be easy, with me going, after what’s going on?” Amber continued. “You think I’m scared? Like, y’all know I ain’t got that kind of fear!”

Wearing a bold pair of glasses and a striped top, Amber Portwood recalls the well-deserved rejection that she received from her daughter for years. (Image Credit: MTV)

It is unclear if Amber Portwood is trying to convince others or herself that she quit

“They know that, not only do I not fear that, but I don’t care,” Amber Portwood insisted.

“How you gonna cancel somebody who doesn’t give a damn?” she asked, presumably rhetorically.

“You’re gonna cancel me? Because I already quit, so nice try guys,” Amber went on (and on). “Nice try. I already got ahold of my agent. …”

Amber Portwood has an unusual look on her face in this scene from a Teen Mom episode. (Image Credit: MTV)

Obviously, given Amber Portwood’s history of atrocious and at times criminal behavior, a lot of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter viewers would not object to seeing her go.

A lot of people feel attached to Leah. Many felt done with Amber the first time that she violently attacked the father of her child. Even more felt the same way after the second incident with the second baby daddy.

It would be nice if MTV could continue to showcase Leah’s life, exactly as much as she likes, without delving into Amber’s role. After all, Amber has very little to do with Leah these days. And that is for the best, for Leah’s sake.

Amber Portwood during an episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. (MTV)

Is all of this just a mental health crisis? Will she regret this later?

However, even some of Amber’s most resolute critics worry about her. And not just because it’s unclear how she would make a living without reality television.

Some have pointed out that her nonstop ranting and the comments — in which she seems to feel unstoppable and doesn’t care which bridges she burns — seem like a manic episode. Amber has a diagnosis of bipolar disorder and borderline personality disorder.

If it helps, The Ashley reports that there’s no evidence that Amber Portwood has quit. Rather, it looks like she’s actively trying to be fired. Her lack of an invitation to the Reunion that recorded in January shows that her efforts may be paying off.