Amber Portwood Flips Out Over Leah Shirley Wanting Kristina to Adopt Her: Report

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Amber Portwood doesn’t sound keen on the idea of anyone adopting Leah — even the woman who’s raised her.

Both on MTV and off camera, Amber Portwood’s life is a mess.

The longtime Teen Mom villain found new humiliation after a recent episode featured her eldest, Leah, expressing an interest in a formal adoption by her father’s wife.

Amber doesn’t exactly have a reputation for rational or reasonable reactions. How’s she handling this?

On MTV, Amber Portwood openly vowed to no longer use her mental illness as an excuse for abhorrent behavior. Fans aren’t sure if she’s kept her promise. (Image Credit: MTV)

Leah Shirley would love for Kristina to formally adopt her

On the Thursday, July 18 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Gary Shirley opened up about 15-year-old Leah Shirley’s goals.

According to him, she “wants to be adopted” by Kristina Shirley.

Gary and Kristina have been together for a long time. Kristina is a mother to her. And, unlike Amber, Kristina seems to be a stable, compassionate, and decent human being.

Wearing a bold pair of glasses and a striped top, Amber Portwood recalls the well-deserved rejection that she received from her daughter for years. (Image Credit: MTV)

Gary went on to describe Kristina as “the best thing that ever happened to Leah.”

Obviously, Gary is a bit biased. Kristina is his wife. They are a parenting team with their kids, including Leah.

But a bias doesn’t mean that he’s wrong. Amber is a demonstrably horrible person and clearly not a good parent. She set a very low bar, and Kristina has been there for Leah for years.

14-year-old Leah Shirley rides in the car with Kristina on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. (Image Credit: MTV)

How does Amber Portwood feel about that?

According to what an inside source tells Us Weekly, Amber Portwood feels “devastated” that Leah would welcome an adoption by Kristina.

“Obviously, any implication that her daughter wants to be adopted is devastating to Amber,” the insider dished.

“Her two kids are the reason Amber wakes up in the morning,” the source claimed.

On Teen Mom: Family Reunion, Amber Portwood acknowledged that she’s not necessarily a “good mom.” Viewers and family court have clearly drawn similar conclusions over the years. (Image Credit: MTV)

The insider, who seems to be very sympathetic to Amber Portwood and her feelings, continued to discuss her children.

“They are why she continues filming the show,” the source insisted.

“And,” the insider added of her children, they are “her motivation for everything.”

While clutching an eye-catching cup, Amber Portwood wishes that she had been able to access the same basic healthcare that her teen daughter now can. (Image Credit: MTV)

Amber Portwood believes that she is a ‘good mom’

“She’s always thinking about her daughter and wants to spend time with her,” the inside source alleged.

“Amber often gets misunderstood because she puts up such a tough front and people think she is so strong,” the insider claimed. “But she’s actually quite sensitive.”

The source complained: “This has not been an easy time for Amber on top of dealing with her mental health, which she has been very open about.”