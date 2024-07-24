Amber Portwood Flips Out Over Leah Shirley Wanting Kristina to Adopt Her: Report

Amber Portwood doesn’t sound keen on the idea of anyone adopting Leah — even the woman who’s raised her.
Both on MTV and off camera, Amber Portwood’s life is a mess.
The longtime Teen Mom villain found new humiliation after a recent episode featured her eldest, Leah, expressing an interest in a formal adoption by her father’s wife.
Amber doesn’t exactly have a reputation for rational or reasonable reactions. How’s she handling this?
Leah Shirley would love for Kristina to formally adopt her
On the Thursday, July 18 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Gary Shirley opened up about 15-year-old Leah Shirley’s goals.
According to him, she “wants to be adopted” by Kristina Shirley.
Gary and Kristina have been together for a long time. Kristina is a mother to her. And, unlike Amber, Kristina seems to be a stable, compassionate, and decent human being.
Gary went on to describe Kristina as “the best thing that ever happened to Leah.”
Obviously, Gary is a bit biased. Kristina is his wife. They are a parenting team with their kids, including Leah.
But a bias doesn’t mean that he’s wrong. Amber is a demonstrably horrible person and clearly not a good parent. She set a very low bar, and Kristina has been there for Leah for years.
How does Amber Portwood feel about that?
According to what an inside source tells Us Weekly, Amber Portwood feels “devastated” that Leah would welcome an adoption by Kristina.
“Obviously, any implication that her daughter wants to be adopted is devastating to Amber,” the insider dished.
“Her two kids are the reason Amber wakes up in the morning,” the source claimed.
The insider, who seems to be very sympathetic to Amber Portwood and her feelings, continued to discuss her children.
“They are why she continues filming the show,” the source insisted.
“And,” the insider added of her children, they are “her motivation for everything.”
Amber Portwood believes that she is a ‘good mom’
“She’s always thinking about her daughter and wants to spend time with her,” the inside source alleged.
“Amber often gets misunderstood because she puts up such a tough front and people think she is so strong,” the insider claimed. “But she’s actually quite sensitive.”
The source complained: “This has not been an easy time for Amber on top of dealing with her mental health, which she has been very open about.”