Kailyn Lowry: Thanks, Plastic Surgery! Look at Me Now!

Kailyn Lowry just turned 33 years old, and she appears to have given herself a special present in honor of this occasion:

A brand new body!

Over the weekend, the polarizing reality star shared snapshots of herself in a bikini on a trip to the Turks and Caicos Islands with fiance Elijah Scott — the father of three of her seven kids — months after undergoing numerous plastic surgery procedures.

Looking very, very great, Kailyn Lowry! (Instagram)

Lowry mostly let the above photo speak for itself, as you can see her posing in a black sports bra-style two-piece on the beach.

The following day, the MTV personality uploaded TikTok footage of herself smiling and laughing while wading in the crystal-clear aqua water… apparently in response to a request from a follower who asked to see her “swimsuit body.”

Request clearly granted. For the first time in ages, too.

From what we can gather, this marks the first time in almost two years that Lowry has flaunted her curves for all to see and admire.

Kailyn Lowry attends the 27th Annual Webby Awards on May 15, 2023 in New York City. ((Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Webby Awards)

To her credit, Lowry has been open about having undergone a handful of plastic surgery procedures in the semi-recent past.

Last month, for example, there was a tummy tuck revision. Yes, revision.

The Teen Mom 2 cast member had the original procedure done after lying down for a breast reduction last December.

A month later, she spoke out about the challenges of these kinds of surgeries.

Kailyn Lowry attends Us Weekly And Pluto TV’s: Reality TV Stars Of The Year at The Highlight Room on October 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

“I was going for a breast reduction and then I was like, ‘Oh, I should just add some lipo 360, add some tummy tuck in,’” Lowry said in an Instagram video posted January 6, adding at the time:

“I realized I shouldn’t have put Elijah through all of this ’cause he couldn’t be there for me the whole time.”

Along with the three children (two of whom are twins) she shares with Scott, Lowry is also mom to sons Isaac, 15, Lincoln, 11, Lux, 7, and Creed, 4, from previous relationships.

Earlier this year, she added that she prays her “kids never struggle with their body images enough to mutilate their bodies to be skinny.”

Amen to that.

Kailyn Lowry looks very unhappy in this screenshot from Teen Mom 2. (Image Credit: MTV)

“I think a little nip and tuck in terms of, a nose job or like, a boob job, is OK,” she said back then.

“But to go through this to be skinny is mental illness, truly. And I say that with the most respect to anyone going through it, I’m struggling this time around.”

Lowry wrapped her message by advising her fans to “think twice before you get plastic surgery.” And this is coming from someone who speaks from experience.

The 33-year old also got a tummy tuck in 2016, as well as a Brazilian butt lift. She discussed her desire to have more plastic surgery on her Barely Famous podcast in 2024, saying that she was originally denied a “boob job” due to her weight.

“You know what they told me? I need to lose 40 pounds,” she said, “more like 50, but maybe get away with 40 pounds before they can even operate on me. That was extremely humbling.”