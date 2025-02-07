Amber Portwood Claims Pregnancy Scare, Admits to Lying on ‘Teen Mom: The Next …

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Amber Portwood had a pregnancy scare.

But, as it turns out, she wasn’t the one who felt worried. Producers were the ones who got spooked.

Though she is at times reluctant to do so, Amber continues to appear on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

Which is why she ended up confessing to lying, on camera. But, as usual, Amber seems reluctant to accept the blame.

Amber Portwood kind of ghosted Gary Shirley

During Tuesday’s episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter (this portion of the season’s ratings are looking rough, by the way), Leah Shirley reached a major milestone.

Ahead of her sixteenth birthday, she received a car as a present. This isn’t a reckless choice. Gary and Kristina clearly felt that she could handle it, especially since she got her learner’s permit.

Amber Portwood had (once again) gone silent when her ex had reached out. So, Gary Shirley didn’t feel a major obligation to clear this with Leah. (Also, fortunately for Leah, he has custody)

“I’ve messaged Amber a few times, no reply,” Gary Shirley lamented about Amber Portwood all but ghosting him.

“A person with bipolar disorder, there’s up and downs,” he acknowledged. “And when she’s up, she’s feeling good. She might think everything’s perfect and want things a certain way. Like, ‘Oh, I really am sorry, but now I want you to instantly forgive me for years and years of abandonment.'”

Gary reasoned: “It [doesn’t] work that way. I want Leah to have a relationship with her mother … but at this point, it’s really not even enough to feel like it’s worth it.”

Meanwhile, Amber Portwood had a pregnancy scare

Later in the episode, we saw a production crew show up at Amber’s home. Instead of showing her seated on a couch, we saw Amber refusing to open the door. At that point, she asked a producer to bring her a pregnancy test.

Amber refused to film, but her “private” conversation with a producer provided plenty of audio.

“I’m freaking out. Can we just do this tomorrow before I cry and go sit in the corner? Don’t want all of them in here,” she said.

When asked if she might be pregnant, Amber Portwood admitted: “It’s possible. It was an ex.”

She continued: “I’m freaked out right now. I’m scared. Just pray for me that I wasn’t too much of jackass.”

Despite Amber’s alleged desperation, she ended up not taking the pregnancy test. And she told the production just that.

So she didn’t really have a pregnancy scare?

“No, sorry. There’s been many times in my life where I’ve had to lie in order to get out of doing things because I’m not able to get ready, get dressed, move around, do anything,” Amber Portwood said.

“You just lie to people and say, ‘I’m busy, I have this sickness,’ you want to make up something,” she explained. “To where they’re like, ‘We’re not going to do anything,’ ‘You don’t have to film.”

Amber then announced that she was not pregnant. She added: “When you start lying in order to be alone, that’s me in the darkest.”

As is often the case with Amber Portwood, she seemed to direct blame away from herself. In this case, the root cause of her lie seemed to be ex-fiance Gary Wayt, his temporary disappearance, and their breakup.

“I’m more than heartbroken,” she expressed. “I’m f–ked up from what he did to me. We’re talking trauma.”

Amber also took aim at Leah’s understandable disinterest in a mother-daughter relationship. “With my daughter, she doesn’t want to be around me. I’m understanding right now that I don’t have a choice. “Trying to figure out how I’m gonna wait for my daughter and not be a horrifically depressed person.”