Katy Perry ‘Very Anxious’ About Slumping Ticket Sales Ahead of Upcoming Tour

Katy Perry is gearing up for her first major tour since 2017 — and it seems the pop songstress is feeling a little nervous.

But Katy’s not worried about her vocals or her dancing skills.

Rather, she’s reportedly concerned about the possibility of performing for virtually empty arenas.

Katy Perry performs on stage at the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center grand opening ceremony in New York on June 28, 2024. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Insiders say Katy Perry is worried about her declining popularity

Yes, in the wake of dismal sales for her most recent album, 143, Katy is said to be worried that many of her tour dates will not sell out.

According to a new report from In Touch, ticket sales have been sluggish thus far, and Katy is beginning to feel like this tour might be her last.

A source close to the singer called the 143 sales “mortifying,” adding that the upcoming tour is “in support of an album that didn’t do the numbers that her previous albums have, so it’s only natural for her to worry that it might not draw the fans, which would be so embarrassing.”

Yes, Katy’s latest album never rose higher than number six on the charts, so she’s not quite competing with her former rival Taylor Swift these days.

Katy Perry attends the “American Idol” Season 22 Top 10 Event at The Aster on April 22, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

“A lot of people in her camp are trying to stay upbeat about it and insisting that it’s not on her, that it’s because the economy isn’t doing well,” the source continues.

The insider notes that that argument is hardly convincing, “when you consider Taylor Swift just had the highest grossing concert tour in all of history.”

“She brought in $2 billion so people are clearly willing to spend money, it’s just a matter of what artist they are willing to spend it on,” the source adds.

Katy keeps it positive

Despite the troubling outlook, Katy is reportedly focusing on preparation and planning to proceed with the tour as scheduled.

“Katy isn’t going to sit around crying about it or doing anything rash like cancel shows, but it’s no secret she’s very anxious,” the source tells In Touch.

“Her last tour in 2017 sold really well, there was absolutely no concern, so this is very new for her.”

Katy Perry attends the 35th Annual Colleagues Spring Luncheon & Oscar de la Renta Fashion Show at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on April 25, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

The insider adds that Katy has been receiving much-needed support from her husband, Orlando Bloom, who “is her main cheerleader.”

And it seems that also she’s also “been leaning on all her celebrity friends,” including neighbors Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

“Katy really doesn’t have the space in her life to be worrying about this and letting it take her off her game, she needs to be in full prep mode,” says the source.

“That’s easier said than done, but fortunately she has a great circle of people around her, who all operate in very high stakes worlds, so they get it, they know how to comfort her and help her get through this.”

We’re sure the fans who turn out for Katy’s tour will still get a top-tier show. And they might want to take lots of pics, as it sounds like she might not return to the arena circuit for a while after this tour.