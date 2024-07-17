Patrick Mahomes Reveals Plans More Kids After Baby #3: Being A Dad Is …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Does Patrick Mahomes want more kids?

It’s a question that’s on the minds of many fans this week, following the news that Brittany Mahomes is pregnant with the couple’s third child.

Patrick, of course, is at the pinnacle of his career, having just led the Kansas City Chiefs to their second consecutive Super Bowl victory.

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs arrives on the Red Carpet prior to the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Ring Ceremony at Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art on June 13, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Fernando Leon/Getty Images)

It was the third overall championship for Mahomes, and with training camp just days away, the hunt for a fourth is soon to begin in earnest.

But is the NFL’s premier quarterback also hoping for a fourth child?

He spoke on the matter with surprising candor during a recent press conference.

Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes attend the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix’s “Quarterback” at TUDUM Theater on July 11, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

Does Patrick Mahomes Want More Kids?

Talking to the press earlier this week, Patrick revealed that he and Brittany are planning to stop with their third child.

“I’m done,” the QB said with a smile, according to Page Six. “I’ll say that. I said three, and I’m done.”

Brittany has yet to speak publicly on the matter, but Patrick gave the impression that it’s a subject they’ve discussed at length.

Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes attend the 2024 TIME100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 25, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for TIME)

Mahomes went on to remark that being a dad is “awesome.”

“I always wanted to have kids young,” the Super Bowl MVP added.

“We’re having our third kid now to join our family, and Brittany does a great job of doing that, and we still go out and enjoy our life and let our kids see these great things.”

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes arrive on the red carpet prior to the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Ring Ceremony at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art on June 13, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Fernando Leon/Getty Images)

Patrick and Brittany Prepare For Baby Number Three

The couple announced Brittany’s third pregnancy with a recent Instagram announcement.

“Round three, here we come,” read the caption on a photo of the happy family.

The announcement came shortly after Patrick and Brittany were spotted in attendance at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert in Amsterdam.

So yeah, the Mahomeses certainly aren’t letting family life slow them down!

Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes attend the 2024 TIME100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 25, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME)

Of course many Chiefs fans are hoping that one of Patrick’s teammates will soon make a major announcement with regard to his personal life.

There have been rumors that Travis Kelce is planning to propose to Taylor Swift before the beginning of the NFL season in September.

Some have even gone so far as to suggest that Travis and Taylor are already planning their wedding.

We don’t know about that. But you can be sure that Travis is hoping to earn one more ring with his buddy Patrick!