Taylor Swift Skips Yet Another Chiefs Game Following Birthday Celebration With Travis Kelce

The Kansas City Chiefs pulled off a decisive win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday — but Taylor Swift was not there to see it.

Yes, once again, Taylor was not in the stands to watch her longtime boyfriend, Travis Kelce, dismantle an opposing defense.

And fans can’t figure out why Taylor decided to skip this one.

Taylor Swift Sits One Out

After all, her record-breaking Eras Tour has now come to an end, which means Taylor’s schedule has finally opened up a bit.

Taylor isn’t always on hand for the Chiefs’ road games, but she still has a pretty good attendance record when Travis travels.

And this one had special meaning for Travis, a Cleveland native who grew up a Browns fan.

So why wasn’t Tay cheering her man on from a luxury box?

Well, there could be any number of reasons why she decided to just watch this one from home.

For starters, a two-year world tour tends to take a lot out of a person. So Taylor might have decided to devote the remainder of 2024 to catching some well-deserved rest.

And that rest might be even more needed this week, as Taylor just celebrated her birthday on Friday.

Taylor’s Birthday Was a Memorable Occasion

And according to insiders, Tay’s big day was one for the books.

She marked the occasion with Travis, who reportedly lavished her with presents.

“He got her a ton of gifts,” a source close to the situation tells Page Six.

The tight end reportedly attended the Chiefs’ “mandatory” Christmas party in the afternoon before leaving early to spend time with Taylor.

Travis might not be a billionaire like Taylor, but he does quite well for himself.

So we can only imagine what sort of luxury goods Taylor got to unwrap on the occasion of her 35th birthday.

But perhaps the best gift Travis gave Taylor was the freedom to just stay home and relax for once.

“[He is] so inspired by her and proud of all the hard work she’s done,” an insider recently told Page Six.

“At the same time, Travis feels it’s important for Taylor to take some time out for herself.”

Taylor and Travis both understand what it’s like to be exhausted, and she’s clearly just as empathetic to his plight.

After all, Travis missed the last show of the Eras Tour, and there’s been no indication that Taylor was mad about it.