Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen: SEPARATED Over His Refusal to Retire?

The 2022 NFL season kicks off tonight, with the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams taking on the Buffalo Bills, a team whom many favor to take home this year’s Lombardi Trophy.

Younger quarterbacks such as Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, and Joe Burrow might be the future of the league, but for now, they’re still sharing the stage with Aaron Rodgers and the gray GOAT himself, Tom Brady.

As you’ll likely recall, Brady announced his retirement back in February, but he later had a change of heart and decided to return for what will presumably be one final season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

And it seems that the decision to drag his 45-year-old bones back onto the field did not go over well with Brady’s wife, Gisele Bundchen.

According to a new report from People magazine the Brazilian model “wasn’t thrilled” with her husband’s decision to come out of retirement.

“There’s a lot of tension. She was so happy when he announced his retirement, and she wasn’t thrilled at all when he went back on that,” a source tells the outlet.

“They’re hitting a rough patch,” the insider continues.

“But I know they’re trying, or at least he’s trying, to figure it out and make it work. He wants to get through this and for things to get better.”

News of this rough patch in the couple’s marriage comes on the heels of Brady’s 11-day absence from training camp, a hiatus that coach Todd Bowles chalked up the QB’s desire “to deal with some personal things.”

“Everyone has different situations they’re dealing with, and we all have unique challenges to our lives,” Brady told reporters upon his return.

“I’m 45 years old, man,” Tom remarked with a wry smile, adding:

“There’s a lot of s— going on, so you just have to try and figure out life the best you can. You know, it’s a continuous process.”

Several sources have gone so far as to claim that Brady and Bundchen are spending “some time apart.”

Over the long Labor Day weekend, Gisele stayed with the couple’s two children in Florida, while Tom flew to New York to attend his eldest son Jack’s football practice.

“Tom was in great spirits and chatted to all the parents,” the insider said,” said one insider.

“He flew all the way in for the scrimmage… He’s such a sweet dad and is always there for Jack.”

In an uncharacteristically candid interview, Brady told Howard Stern in 2020 that Bundchen had previously expressed frustration over the amount of time and energy he devotes to his career.

“A couple of years ago, she didn’t feel like I was doing my part for the family,” Tom said at the time.

“She felt like I would play football all season and she would take care of the house, and then all of a sudden when the season ended, I’d be like, ‘Great, let me get into all of my other business activities,” he continued.

“‘Let me get into my football training,’ and she’s sitting there going, ‘Well when are you going to do things for the house? When are you going to take the kids to school and do that?'”

Brady admitted that the moment marked a “big transition” in his marriage and led him to focus more on his family.

Now, it seems that he and Gisele might be going through a transition of a different kind.

