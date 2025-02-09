Lauren Daigle Bounces Back From ‘Public Ridicule’ to Sing ‘America the …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

These are divisive times in the USA, but few things bring Americans together like the Super Bowl.

And singer Lauren Daigle is preparing for the biggest moment of her career after being selected to serenade over 100 million viewers with her pregame rendition of “America the Beautiful.”

The 33-year-old Louisiana native — who is best known for her Christian contemporary hits like “Trust In You” and “O’Lord” — has faced many setbacks throughout her career.

Artist Lauren Daigle participates in a moderated conversation with Apple Music Radioâ€™s Nadeska Alexis and Ebro Darden during the Super Bowl LIX Pregame + Apple Music Halftime Show Press Conference at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on February 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Lauren Daigle Recalls ‘Public Ridicule’

Back in 2020, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell called for Daigle to be removed from the lineup of ABC’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

The reason? Daigle had publicly objected to Covid restrictions placed on places of worship at the height of the pandemic.

“She cannot be allowed to represent New Orleans,” Cantrell wrote in an open letter after Daigle performed at a rally protesting the restrictions.

Lauren Daigle attends Chris Stapleton’s Performance Live From The Fillmore New Orleans for SiriusXM and Pandora on February 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Daigle recalls being devastated by such a public condemnation. She says that after learning of the mayor’s objections, she went home to Lafayette, Louisiana, where she climbed into her parents bed and “pulled the covers over [her] head.”

“There’s no amount of public ridicule that is fun,” Lauren recalled during a recent interview on the “Arroyo Grande” podcast.

“To get this moment years later, I would say for anybody watching that has had their reputations smeared in any sort of way and they are just waiting for the moment of vindication, sometimes it only takes five years,” she added.

Artists Ledisi, Trombone Shorty, Lauren Daigle and Jon Batiste pose for a photo prior to a moderated conversation with Apple Music Radioâ€™s Nadeska Alexis and Ebro Darden during the Super Bowl LIX Pregame + Apple Music Halftime Show Press Conference at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on February 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Now, Lauren has come full circle by representing her home state on the biggest stage in sports.

And her fans couldn’t be more excited.

A Big Night For Music Fans

If you’re the type of Super Bowl viewer who’s more interested in music than football, then you’ve got a lot to look forward to tonight.

In addition to Lauren’s patriotic performance, Kendrick Lamar will be taking the stage at halftime.

And of course, Taylor Swift will be on hand as Travis Kelce and the Chiefs attempt to make history by becoming the first team in NFL history to win three straight Super Bowls.

It promises to be a night to remember.