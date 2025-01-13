Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Welcome Third Child, Reveal Very Colorful Name!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Talk about a productive bye week!

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs might be focusing on their quest for a third straight Super Bowl these days, but over the weekend, the QB celebrated an achievement bigger than anything he’s ever accomplished on the football field:

He became a father of three!

Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes attend the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix’s “Quarterback” at TUDUM Theater on July 11, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

Yes, we learned back in July of 2024 that Brittany Mahomes was pregnant with her third child.

Now, that little bundle of joy has entered the world, and her name reflects just how highly she’s prized within her mega-famous family.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Share Precious Name of New Baby Girl

Brittany announced the birth on her Instagram page moments ago.

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes arrive on the red carpet prior to the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Ring Ceremony at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art on June 13, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Fernando Leon/Getty Images)

“Golden Raye Mahomes 1/12/25,” she wrote.

The announcement was accompanied by a photo of the little one’s tiny feet.

The metallic name signals the continuation of a unique family theme. Little Golden joins the Mahomes clan alongside older sister Sterling, 3, and big brother Bronze, 2.

Co-owners Brittany and Patrick Mahomes walk on the field prior to the match between the Portland Thorns FC and the Kansas City Current at CPKC Stadium, the first stadium purpose-built for women’s soccer, on March 16, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

A Scheduled Miracle

Patrick revealed last week that Brittany would be induced during his team’s bye week. The decision enables him to enjoy a few days of being a dad before he plunges back into the NFL playoff fray.

He also indicated that this third child will probably be the couple’s final one.

“I always wanted to have kids young,” Patrick said in a July press conference. “We still go out and enjoy our life.”

Golden enters the world at a very exciting time for her parents.

Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes walk off the court at the half during the game between the Toronto Raptors and the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on November 08, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Patrick is just three wins away from becoming the first quarterback in NFL history to win three straight Super Bowls.

And these days, Brittany is so famous that she gets name-dropped by presidents.

Only time will tell if Patrick will give his family (and an army of devoted Swifties) another reason to celebrate come February.

But no matter what happens in the weeks to come, Patrick and Brittany have a whole lot to smile about these days.

Our sincere congrats go out to the happy couple!