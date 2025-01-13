Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Welcome Third Child, Reveal Very Colorful Name!

Talk about a productive bye week!
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs might be focusing on their quest for a third straight Super Bowl these days, but over the weekend, the QB celebrated an achievement bigger than anything he’s ever accomplished on the football field:
He became a father of three!
Yes, we learned back in July of 2024 that Brittany Mahomes was pregnant with her third child.
Now, that little bundle of joy has entered the world, and her name reflects just how highly she’s prized within her mega-famous family.
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Share Precious Name of New Baby Girl
Brittany announced the birth on her Instagram page moments ago.
“Golden Raye Mahomes 1/12/25,” she wrote.
The announcement was accompanied by a photo of the little one’s tiny feet.
The metallic name signals the continuation of a unique family theme. Little Golden joins the Mahomes clan alongside older sister Sterling, 3, and big brother Bronze, 2.
A Scheduled Miracle
Patrick revealed last week that Brittany would be induced during his team’s bye week. The decision enables him to enjoy a few days of being a dad before he plunges back into the NFL playoff fray.
He also indicated that this third child will probably be the couple’s final one.
“I always wanted to have kids young,” Patrick said in a July press conference. “We still go out and enjoy our life.”
Golden enters the world at a very exciting time for her parents.
Patrick is just three wins away from becoming the first quarterback in NFL history to win three straight Super Bowls.
And these days, Brittany is so famous that she gets name-dropped by presidents.
Only time will tell if Patrick will give his family (and an army of devoted Swifties) another reason to celebrate come February.
But no matter what happens in the weeks to come, Patrick and Brittany have a whole lot to smile about these days.
Our sincere congrats go out to the happy couple!