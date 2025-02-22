Anna Duggar Has a Controversial New Job While Josh Rots in Jail

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Anna Duggar has a job. It’s controversial, and it’s unclear if it’s enough for a family of eight.

As much as many people would love to see Anna Duggar go scorched earth on her in-laws, that’s not looking likely.

Instead, she’s seemingly remaining as demure as her cult upbringing demands.

So, instead of penning a scathing tell-all that could support her and her seven children, she’s landed a much more controversial job.

Anna Duggar has a controversial new job

Mother-of-seven Anna Duggar lives in Tontitown, Arkansas. She is awaiting the release of Josh Duggar from federal prison.

She’s going to be waiting for a long time. Thankfully, Josh will remain behind bars where he belongs until 2032.

Anna is still living in a warehouse on Jim Bob’s compound. None of this is the life that she envisioned. But then, members of this cult seldom get to make real decisions in their lives. That goes double for the women.

According to a report by The US Sun, Anna Duggar now has a job as a dog breeder.

In May of 2024, she filed for a business license.

The operation is Golden Grove Pups, LLC.

Her new job is breeding golden retrievers. Which has led critics to characterize Anna as running a puppy mill.

Who would buy dogs from Anna Duggar’s alleged puppy mill?

Though Anna has not publicly linked herself to the business, there are clear ties.

The US Sun even found video of the puppies inside the warehouse where Anna and her seven children live.

But the question remains: who would buy these puppies from Josh Duggar’s wife?

Without seeing her business records, we can only speculate. But, like a number of longtime Duggar-watchers, we know how the cult generally operates.

Members of the Duggar family and their church often lack any sort of real education. What they lack in actual academic knowledge or qualifications, however, they make up for in connections.

So, Jim Bob and other people (usually men) with money buy from each other, hiring each other’s offspring. This keeps everyone part of and dependent upon the cult. Perhaps members of the Duggar church are buying the dogs … or maybe people are buying them without knowing that they come from Josh Duggar’s wife.

There’s more news from Tontitown

The report from The US Sun also details that Anna continues to subject her children to homeschooling, which is something that the United States government unfortunately still permits.

“Anna has been seen bringing her sons to basketball games weekly and watching them play from the stands,” a source shared. “She socializes with people and appears to have made friends with basketball parents.”

Notably, it seems that only the boys get to play sports. It’s likely that Anna is raising her daughters to be wives and daughters, and nothing more.