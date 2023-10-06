Meghan Markle Is "Strategizing" Her "Hollywood Reinvention" With a New PR Team: Is the Duchess Getting Desperate For a Comeback?

These days, it’s impossible to talk about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry without mentioning the couple’s recent public image setbacks.

Simply put, from a career and PR perspective, this has been the worst year of the Sussexes’ marriage.

The trouble began with the mixed response to Harry’s memoir, and the bad publicity really hasn’t really let up since.

Most of these difficulties were minor and superficial, but they impacted Harry and Meghan’s reputation just the same.

In June, Meghan suffered the humiliation of having her Spotify podcast canceled after just one season.

Obviously, she and Harry have a lot of irons in the fire, and it’s not like they’re desperate for cash.

But Meghan is one of the most famous people on the planet, and every episode of her podcast featured at least one A-list guest.

So being publicly kicked to the curb following such a high-profile project probably didn’t feel too good.

But Meghan spent years as a struggling actress, so she’s no stranger to rejection.

Therefore, it should come as no surprise that the Duchess of Sussex has a plan in place and is already hard at work on her “reinvention.”

Last month, Meghan joined Harry at the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, and the event seems to have given her image a much-needed shot in the arm.

And that’s just the beginning.

Earlier this year, Meghan signed with the famous WME talent agency, and sources have confirmed that she’s about to embark on an epic comeback.

“[Prince] Harry and Meghan have been busy with Invictus Games recently, but Meghan is still planning her Hollywood reinvention,” a source close to the duchess tells Us Weekly.

“Meghan has a new team around her, and they’ve been strategizing about what mediums will have the most impact,” the insider continues.

“There isn’t anything locked in yet, but the most promising [thing] for everyone seems to be Meghan and Harry highlighting important issues through docuseries and bringing attention and fundraising,”

Yes, despite rumors that Meghan is planning to return to acting, it seems that her partnership with WME will mostly focus on bringing attention to her humanitarian efforts.

Rumors about the future of the duchess’ career have been widespread and varied, with some even suggesting that Meghan will seek a seat in the US Senate.

That probably won’t happen for a number of reasons, but there are certainly big things in Meghan’s future.

And it seems that she’s being very proactive in determining which direction her career will take.