George Clooney Divorce? Actor and Wife Living “Separate Lives,” Source Claims

According to a troubling new report, the romantic clock may be ticking on one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples.

Yes, we’re looking at you, George Clooney and Amal Clooney.

But we really wish we were not.

George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney attend the LA premiere of Amazon MGM Studios’ “The Boys in the boat” at the Samuel Goldwyn theatre in Beverly Hills, California, December 11, 2023. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) / ALTERNATE CROP (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Via In Touch Weekly, a source claims that the Oscar-winning actor and his extremely intelligent wife simply don’t see each other very often these days.

“They are both hardcore workaholics, so it’s like they’re in their own little bubble. They are in two very different worlds 90 percent of the day. They’re leading separate lives,” this insider tells the tabloid, noting that at least the spouses seem to be aware of their issues.

Hence why Clooney will soon be relocating to New York City to star in a Broadway show.

Amal is often in the Big Apple as well due to her job as an adjunct professor at Columbia University.

George Clooney and Amal Clooney attend “The Boys In the Boat” UK Special Screening at the Curzon Mayfair on December 3, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images for Warner Brothers)

This isn’t the first time we’ve written about trouble in marital paradise for the Clooneys.

There was a rumor back in 2020 that the couple was separated and headed for a divorce, but nothing came of it.

In this latest case, the outlet doesn’t drop the D-Word anywhere in its report, instead focusing on two people who are very successful in their fields… and the toll that can take on a relationship.

“George runs his filmmaking operation — from directing and producing to taking acting roles in other people’s projects — like a military general,” In Touch explains, detailing how Clooney has directed a movie (The Boys in the Boat), filmed two movies (one with Brad Pitt and one with Adam Sandler) and produced numerous projects over the past few years.

Amal, meanwhile, is a human rights attorney.

Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend the Clooney Foundation For Justice’s “The Albies” on September 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

She is “often traveling back and forth for work, which can become chaotic,” says this source, noting that Amal spends a lot of time in London working with clients or in Netherlands, where the International Criminal Court is located.

Adds the magazine:

“She’s doing so much around the world that most people don’t even know about. Her career will never take a back seat to George’s career, and she made that clear to him very early on.”

When they aren’t traveling for work, George, Amal and their seven-year old twins spend time as a family in Clooney’s famous Lake Como villa.

It’s positively gorgeous, but there’s a production facility inside of mansion where Clooney frequently works, leaving little down time for him and his wife to truly connect.

Honoree George Clooney and Amal Clooney attend the 45th Kennedy Center Honors ceremony at The Kennedy Center on December 4, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images))

“They seem like the picture of bliss on the red carpet, and of course they always gush about each other in public, but friends are wondering if they’ll make it,” this source continues. “A lot of Hollywood couples don’t.”

Heck, a lot of couples period do not.

Due to the age of their kids, along with Clooney’s fortune (he sold his Casamigos Tequila company for $1 billion in 2017), going through a divorce would be a “nightmare,” this report concludes.

Let’s all hope it never comes to that.