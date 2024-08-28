Prince Harry & Prince William's NYC Run-In: How the Estranged Brothers Could Cross Paths

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Royal watchers the world over are hoping a Prince Harry-Prince William NYC run-in will make tabloid headlines next month.

Their reason for rooting for such a specific scenario is that both princes will be in Manhattan in late September.

As you’re probably aware, William and Harry have been estranged for quite some time now.

A Royal Rift

It’s difficult to pinpoint exactly when the trouble began. But the situation certainly worsened when Harry and wife Meghan Markle decided to step down from their duties as working royals.

And it the rift deepened further with Meghan and Harry’s Oprah interview. Then came Harry’s memoir, which seems to have been the final nail in the coffin.

These days, he and William are no longer on speaking terms. Maybe royal fans are saddened by the situation and remain hopeful for a reconciliation.

So the news that the brothers will be in NYC at the same time is being treated as cause for hope.

Prince Harry & Prince William’s NYC Run-In: Could It Actually Happen?

We’ve known for quite some time that Prince William will likely be in New York soon. The reason for his upcoming visit is the annual Earthshot Prize ceremony.

It’s even been rumored that Kate Middleton might join him for the occasion.

Kate, of course, has been undergoing treatment for cancer.

And the news that she’s now able to endure a transatlantic flight and a series of high-profile public appearances would be greeted as cause for celebration by her millions of supporters.

But some members of Team Kate are concerned. They feel the princess’ trip will be “overshadowed” by news that Harry will also be in New York that week.

NYC May Host Two Princes at the Same Time

Yes, according to a new report from Newsweek, Harry will be in town to represent his various philanthropic organizations.

“During UN General Assembly High-level Week and Climate Week in New York City, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, will be in town to advance a number of his patronages and philanthropic initiatives,” the spokesperson confirmed to Newsweek.

“He will participate in engagements with African Parks, The HALO Trust, The Diana Award, and Travalyst,” the rep continued, adding:

“In addition, he will be furthering the work of The Archewell Foundation, the nonprofit organization he co-founded with his wife Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex.

“More details will be shared as we approach the week of events.”

It’s worth noting that William’s reps have not yet confirmed his trip to NYC. But he co-founded the Eartshot organization.

So it’s been widely assumed that he’ll once again be on hand for the group’s signature event.

But will the brothers arrange some sort of meetup in NYC? Well, we’re not holding out breath.

Harry has returned to London several times since he and William cut ties. And thus far, the brothers have yet to attempt a reconciliation.

Maybe things will be different when they’re both in the Big Apple. But we have our doubts.