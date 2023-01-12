Meghan Markle vs. Kate Middleton: Tailor Comes Forward With Final Word on Infamous Wedding Dress Feud

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have been at odds for years.

In fact, based on comments made by Prince Harry in his new memoir, it’s safe to conclude that the two duchesses never really got along.

But if one were asked to pinpoint the exact moment at which Kate and Meghan passed the point of no return, it would probably be when they fought about bridesmaids dresses ahead of Meghan’s wedding.

Yes, it might seem like a petty thing to squabble over, but both sides have been re-litigating this game-changing conflict for the past several years.

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle attending church service on Christmas Eve. (Photo via Getty)

Initially, Team Cambridge alleged that Meghan made Kate cry during a heated argument about the sizing of Princess Charlotte’s dress.

During her 2021 interview with Oprah, Meghan claimed that the opposite was true, and it was Kate who had made her cry.

In his new book, Prince Harry, chimed in, revealing what he claimed were the texts from Kate that had reduced Meghan to tears.

The Duchesses watching the Wimbledon championship together. (Photo via Instagram)

Now, another insider is sounding off on the matter, and he might be offering the most objective account of this situation to date.

London-based tailor Ajay Mirpuri was the man who was tasked with making the dresses and then remaking them after Kate was unsatisfied with the initial fit of Princess Charlotte’s frock.

He’s mentioned briefly in Harry’s book, so we know he was at the center of the war between the duchesses — but Mirpuri says he witnessed nothing more than the usual pre-wedding squabbles.

Do they hate each other or not? This is a question commonly asked of Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. (Photo via Getty)

“If anything happened in the background, it didn’t happen in front of me,’ the tailor told the Daily Mail this week.

“But yes, weddings are stressful at the best of times – and especially one at this high level; you’ve got to respect that.”

Yes, Mirpuri took the diplomatic approach, refusing to blame any individual participant for the pre-wedding conflict.

They’re married! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared this wedding photo to celebrate the anniversary of when they got engaged. (Photo via Instagram)

“They were faced with a problem like anyone gets at a wedding, with last minute hitches. I can understand why anybody would be upset if the dresses weren’t fitting – it’s nerve-wracking,” he continued.

‘I feel for them all, because you wouldn’t want the children to go out on a big stage in an ill-fitting dress – and that’s what they were,” he added.

“All six bridesmaids’ dresses had to be fixed, and we did it. I’m a royalist and I wanted to do whatever I could with my small business and serve the royal family.”

Simply stunning, right? Meghan Markle stares into the eyes of Prince Harry in this photo of the beloved twosome. (Photo via Getty)

Mirpuri says he thought of the commission as an opportunity to perform a service to his country.

“We just got our heads down and said, ‘Now we’re here, we’ve got to fix it so that on the day Britain comes off well,'” he told the Mail.

“Had this book not come out, no-one would have known it was us. But if it saved the day, it saved the day, and good luck to them,” the tailor continued.

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton at Buckingham Palace for the Trooping the Colour event. (Photo via Getty)

“I won’t say it upsets me, but in that whole big event, this [the row] is what’s spoken about the most – it should be the fact that they [the bridesmaids] looked fabulous.”

Well, that certainly puts things into perspective.

But it’s more fun to discuss the beef between Meghan and Kate than to talk about how great they both looked on the wedding day, so you can be sure the cat-fight discourse will continue.