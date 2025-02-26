Liam Payne’s Blood Alcohol Content at Time of Death Revealed

Reading Time: 3 minutes

It’s been four months since Liam Payne fell to his death from a hotel balcony in Argentina. And questions still remain about his final hours.

As the investigation into the tragedy continues, some aspects of that fateful day have become clearer, while others remain as confounding as ever.

Last week, three people were cleared of manslaughter charges in connection with Payne’s death.

And now, we have new information about how much alcohol Liam had consumed on the day he died.

Liam Payne performs during Nickelodeon SlimeFest at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island on June 9, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)

Liam Payne’s BAC at the time of his death revealed

According to a report from he National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor’s Office No. 14, Liam had an alcohol concentration of up to 2.7 grams per liter when he fell from the balcony.

As TMZ notes, 2.7 grams per liter equates to a blood alcohol content (BAC) of about 0.27%.

That’s more than three times the legal limit for driving in the US. A BAC of 0.3% can lead to hospitalization due to alcohol poisoning, and a 0.4% BAC is often fatal.

Needless to say, Liam was quite intoxicated at the time of his death. It’s still unclear if he fell from the balcony accidentally or if he intended to take his own life.

Liam Payne attends the New Nobu Opening during the Atlantis, The Royal Grand Reveal Weekend, a new ultra-luxury resort on January 20, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)

Liam’s substance abuse likely played a role in his passing

In addition to the alcohol consumed ahead of his death, Liam allegedly purchased large quantities of drugs just hours before his fatal fall.

The coroner’s report indicates that he also had “cocaine metabolites, methylecgonine, benzoylecgonine, cocaethylene, and the medication sertraline” in his system.

Sadly, none of this comes as much of a surprise. Liam’s addiction issues have been well-documented over the years.

Liam Payne performs during the TAB Everest Race Day at Royal Randwick Racecourse on October 13, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Hanna Lassen/Getty Images for The ATC)

And previous reports indicated that he smoked crack and snorted “pink cocaine” on the day of his death.

Many who knew Liam best, including his girlfriend Kate Cassidy, have confirmed that the singer struggled mightily with mental health issues, and his efforts to sober up failed to yield results.

Despite Payne’s difficulties, however, Kate describes him as as “genuinely one of the best people I’ve ever met in my life.”

It might be a while before a clear picture emerges of Liam’s last day on earth.

Liam Payne attends the Believe in Magic Cinderella Ball at Natural History Museum on August 10, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

But it’s already clear that all of his fame and fortune were not enough to eclipse the pain he endured throughout his adult life.

Thankfully, Liam’s loved ones are choosing to focus on all of the incredible things he achieved during his life rather than the tragic circumstances of his death.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.