Justin Bieber Raps About Being High Days After Rep Denies Drug Rumors

Justin Bieber is sending out mixed messages.

After recent speculation about Justin’s mental health and his less-than-stellar public appearances, his rep hit back.

His team condemned any suggestion that he’s using drugs these days.

That’s great news! But it makes Justin’s recent post a little confusing. Why is he talking about being high?

Most of the time, Justin Bieber has a perfectly valid explanation for his appearances. This was from a 2023 Halloween party. (Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Casamigos)

What are fans to make of Justin Bieber’s mixed messages?

On Tuesday, February 25, Justin Bieber took to his Instagram page to share a video.

The video features his shirtless torso, riddled in tattoos like the ghost of Pete Davidson past. He’s snacking pretty conspicuously. He’s also there with his friend, Eddie Benjamin, who is for some awful reason smoking a cigarette (indoors of all places!).

During the video, Justin rapped: “I fly like a fly guy, I fly high like a bagpipe, I go high like a bad guy.”

Justin Bieber links up with his friend Eddie Benjamin in new video. pic.twitter.com/8zZq7SYiUp — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 26, 2025

In years past, Justin Bieber has been open about his struggles with addiction and substance abuse.

Specifically, he used MDMA and hallucinogenic mushrooms early on in his music career. Remember, Justin became extremely famous at a very young age. Between that and the situation with his parents, it’s understandable that he might overindulge as a way to self-medicate.

However, though using and misusing drugs is not a moral failing, it can have an adverse impact on someone’s mental and physical health. And, infamously, on behavior. Justin has worked on himself a lot since those days.

Over the past year, Justin Bieber has made multiple hockey appearances. This one is from February 2024. (Photo Credit: Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

Justin Bieber’s rep is clapping back at rumors and worries about him

On Sunday, February 23, a representative for Justin Bieber told TMZ that rumors about his mental and physical health are “exhausting and pitiful.”

The rep continued: “and shows that despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive.”

Additionally, his rep emphasized that Justin and Hailey Bieber are in a good place in their marriage despite numerous red flags and rumors to the contrary.

According to Justin’s rep, welcoming Bieber baby Jack Blues in August 2024 was a blessing to his married to Hailey.

Furthermore, the rep emphasized that this past year has been “very transformative for him, as he ended several close friendships and business relationships that no longer served him.”

It is helpful to remember that it is a representative’s job to, well, represent their client. And while attorneys are officers of the court and face restrictions on how much they can obfuscate in a courtroom, a regular rep’s statements are just … less messy versions of statements from the celebrities themselves, usually.

Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber arrives for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. (Photo Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

So, what is the truth?

Justin Bieber could simply be a guy who is going through a rough patch — or several, at once — whose rep is covering for him. Sometimes, when your mental and emotional well being isn’t where it should be, it’s hard to stay on-message.

Alternatively, it is entirely possible that he and a friend were just hanging out and rapping. There are some autobiographical singers out there, but not all lyrics are rooted in fact.

Finally … it is entirely possible to become high without misusing legal drugs or using any illegal drugs. That may sound like splitting hairs, but it’s always good to keep in mind when fans worry — perhaps needlessly — about a star.