Liam Payne’s Final, Drug-Fueled Moments Revealed in New Court Documents

In the hours before he fell to his death from a hotel balcony in Argentina, Liam Payne seemingly requested a great deal of liquor … a lot of cocaine… and slept with two prostitutes.

So state explosive and depressing court documents obtained this week by TMZ.

Recording artist Liam Payne of music group One Direction performs onstage during 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2015 Presented by Capital One at STAPLES CENTER on December 4, 2015. (Photo Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

As previously reported, three arrests have been made in conjunction with Payne’s death, which took place on October 16 in Buenos Aires.

One of those arrests was for Roger Nores, a friend of the singer’s who traveled to Argentina with Liam and who had apparently promised the artist’s dad that he would look after Payne.

But prosecutors have charged Nores with “abandonment,” revealing in legal papers the extent to which Payne had fallen off the wagon the night before his death and the morning of his death.

Here is what we mean…

Liam Payne attends the MTV EMAs 2017 held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on November 12, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for MTV)

At 10 p.m. on October 15, Payne ordered four bottles of whiskey.

A 6:36 a.m. the next day, he ordered five more bottles of whiskey.

Lawyers say a few minutes later, he texted Roger, “Dude I think I’m going to f-ck a hooker.”

Then, at 9:32 a.m. Payne appeared to make a reference to hard drugs when he asked his friend via text: “Can you get 6 grams?”

(It’s worth noting here that an autopsy from a few weeks ago stated that Payne had drugs, including something known as pink cocaine, in his system upon falling off the balcony.)

Liam Payne attends the World Premiere of “I Am Bolt” at Odeon Leicester Square on November 28, 2016. (Photo Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

At breakfast a short time before he died, Payne drank whiskey with Roger at breakfast, these documents allege. A maid is also on record as saying that Payne was frantically looking for a “powder” in his hotel room at one point that same day.

At 11:30 a.m., a pair of prostitutes showed up and later told authorities they had sex with Payne. He proceeded to punch a television set after they asked for payment.

Around 2:00 p.m., prosecutors say the star asked a hotel employee for “another 7 grams for today.”

At 4 p.m., a staffer said Payne was “visibly drunk,” and a housekeeper heard him breaking objects in a hospital room not long after that.

Liam Payne arrives at the “All Of Those Voices” UK Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on March 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

Based on surveillance footage previously released to the public, three hotel workers eventually carried Payne through the lobby and to his room right before his fateful fall.

It is believed he then grabbed a bag and was so desperate to flee from his room that he ended up on the balcony and plunged to his demise from there, never intending to take his own life.

Investigators believe that Payne was not fully conscious when he fatally fell.

“The victim did not adopt a reflex posture to protect herself from the fall,” a press release read.

“For the prosecution, this situation would also rule out the possibility of a conscious or voluntary act on the part of the victim since in the state he was in, he did not know what he was doing nor could he understand it.”