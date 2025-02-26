Kat Timpf Announces Cancer Diagnosis AND Arrival of First Child

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kat Timpf has dropped a pair of bombshells on social media followers, one of the blessed variety… and the other of the sad and unfortunate variety.

First, the Fox News personality confirmed on Instagram Tuesday night that she had given birth to her first child. Hooray, right?

Yes.

But Timpf also revealed at the same time that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

“Last week, I welcomed my first child into the world. About fifteen hours before I went into labor, I was diagnosed with breast cancer,” Timpf stated on the platform.

“Now, before you worry, my doctor says it’s Stage 0 and is confident that it almost certainly hasn’t spread. Or, as I’ve explained to the few people I’ve managed to tell about it so far: Don’t freak out. It’s just, like, a LITTLE bit of cancer.”

It’s nice to see Timpf still has her sense of humor amid this chaos.

Timpf has been married to Cameron Friscia since 2021 and announced the couple was expecting a child in July.

The Gutfield! panelist made headlines last week for pushing back against Internet trolls who were making fun of her very pregnant state on air.

As you might expect, Timpf wrote that finding out about her diagnosis “was not a chill day,” adding in further detail:

“I woke up more-than-a-week-past-due pregnant, completely consumed by doing everything I could to get the baby out. By the middle of the afternoon, I was waddling around from appointment to appointment, talking about how to get my cancer out.”

Timpf said that physicians had suggested a double mastectomy — a surgery where both breasts are removed — “as soon as possible” and that the “next three months of maternity leave” would look different than she initially thought.

Still, she’s “learning to celebrate everything I can.” She’s trying at least.

“I’m lucky that we found the cancer so early; I’m lucky to be my son’s mom,” the journalist continued.

“I mean, I know I’m biased, but the little dude absolutely rules — and not just because he might have saved my life.”

The new mom wrapped up her post by thanking everyone for their support, writing:

“Here’s to resilience, to miracles in the midst of chaos, and to finding humor and hope even on the toughest days.”

Timpf remained on the Fox News air well into her third trimester.

Because people on social media can be very terrible, she received some criticism for this decision… and she was also the target of some mockery, prompting a Kat Timpf clapback.

“Hi everyone! I am under the close care of a doctor,” she Tweeted at the time. “And I promise that both of us know and care far more about my health and the health of my own baby than any random online stranger does from just seeing me on TV.

“Although I’m sure much of it is well-intentioned, I don’t need to be bombarded with comments.”

Going forward at least, we’d have to imagine Timpf only receives comments of support and congratulations.