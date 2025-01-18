Taylor Swift, Caitlin Clark Cheer on Travis Kelce as Kansas City Chiefs Score Yet Another …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

If you’re a fan of any of the other 31 teams in the NFL, then you’re probably decrying the questionable officiating that helped spur the Kansas City Chiefs to yet another playoff win on Saturday.

But if you’re Taylor Swift and her new bestie Caitlin Clark then you couldn’t be happier with the results of today’s matchup!

Yes, Taylor was in attendance as the Chiefs took on the Houston Texans in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. And she wasn’t alone.

Taylor Swift talks with Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever during the second half in the AFC Divisional Playoff between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 18, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift and Caitlin Clark Cheer on the Chiefs

Yes, Taylor and Caitlin sat side-by-side in a luxury box at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium today.

There were times when it looked as though the Chiefs might suffer a rare home loss, but while this may not have been the most dominant performance of Patrick Mahomes‘ career, in the end, the reigning Super Bowl champs got the job done.

According to the Daily Mail, Taylor’s parents, Andrea and Scott, were also in the suite, alongside Travis’ folks, Ed and Donna.

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift talks with Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever during the second half in the AFC Divisional Playoff between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 18, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

It was a family affair, as Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce, provided pregame coverage for ESPN and ABC.

And little brother Travis did not disappoint.

Travis Kelce Scores Massive Touchdown For the Chiefs

In the fourth quarter, with the Chiefs up by one, Travis and his QB delivered the highlight of the game (and possibly the entire NFL playoffs).

Under serious pressure from the Texans’ prodigious pass rush, Mahomes was taken to the ground, but still managed to find Kelce in the end zone.

The impressive connection widened the Chiefs’ lead and set up their eventual victory.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Travis also became the first NFL player in history to notch 100-plus receiving yards in nine playoff games, beating a record set by football legend Jerry Rice. Not too shabby.

What’s Next For Travis (and Taylor)?

Next week, the Chiefs will take on the winner of Sunday’s Buffalo Bills-Baltimore Ravens matchup.

Kelce and company are trying to make history by becoming the first team in NFL history to win three straight Super Bowls.

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift reacts during the first quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 18, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

After that — who knows?

Will Travis retire from the NFL? Will he propose to Taylor in the offseason? Only time will tell.

But for now, Taylor and Travis have a whole lot to celebrate.