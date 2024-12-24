Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce May Be Forced to Spend Christmas Apart

Reading Time: 4 minutes

It’s a good thing that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were able to spend Thanksgiving together.

Because that might be their last opportunity to get in any holiday quality time until New Year’s Day.

Yes, we’re afraid we have some bad news for fans who were hoping that Travis would surprise Taylor with an engagement ring on Christmas.

(Obviously, fans would be thrilled by engagement news at any time of year. But hopes have been especially high in recent weeks, following news that Travis’ fellow NFL star Josh Allen proposed to Taylor’s friend Hailee Steinfeld.)

Yes, once again, professional obligations are interfering with Taylor and Travis’ love story. But it seems that they’re making the most of the situation.

Travis Kelce’s Busy Christmas

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Day.

The Steelers have been gaining steam in recent week, and they could present a challenge to Travis and the Chiefs, who will be playing on just four days’ rest.

But more important to our discussion today is the fact that the game will be played at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

And as you may already know, Taylor has not been attending Travis’ away games in recent weeks.

Will Taylor Be In Attendance at Travis’ Christmas Game?

Now, it’s possible that she’ll make an exception this time.

After all, it’s Christmas; Pennsylvania is her home state, and Pittsburgh is just a short private jet trip from Taylor’s current main residence in New York City.

(Although it’s worth noting that Taylor seems to be spending much of her time living with Travis in Kansas City.)

Page Six is reporting that it’s “unlikely” that Taylor will be in PA on game day. So Swifties probably won’t be spotting their fav in the stands on Christmas Day.

And the world’s most famous couple might not be able to spend Christmas together.

Eyes on the Prize

But Travis isn’t complaining and is instead focused on bringing home a W.

“I’ll play whenever, wherever. I just know that I’m so fortunate to be able to play this game that I’m gonna cherish every time I get to play on this field,” he said on this week’s episode of his “New Heights” podcast.

“I think it’s gonna make it feel that much better if we can get out of this little three-game stretch with three wins. Make us feel a little bit more confident that we can get after it against some of the best teams week to week to week.”

As for rumors that Travis will retire after this season, the tight end may have dropped a hint after last Sunday’s win against the Browns in his hometown of Cleveland.

“I’ve only played there twice in 12 years, so unless we get thrown out there in the next couple, I don’t see it ever really happening again,” he stated on the podcast.

Some fans have taken that remark as an indication that Travis intends to play for a couple more years.

But with how much he’s got on his plate these days, we wouldn’t be surprised to see him hang up his cleats — especially if the Chiefs make history by winning a third straight Super Bowl in February.