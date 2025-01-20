Spencer Pratt Blasts Alex Cooper: Why Won’t You Promote Heidi Montag’s Music? …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Spencer Pratt has some harsh words for one of the world’s most famous podcasters.

As we previously reported, Spencer and wife Heidi Montag watched their house burn down last week amid the Los Angeles wildfires.

In the days since, Heidi and Spencer have raised a ton of money on social media as fans seek to help the couple rebuild.

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Pratt attend BuzzFeed News Presents “The Hills” at PROFILE by BuzzFeed News on June 11, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for Buzzfeed News)

Spencer Pratt Reveals Massive Earnings, Slams Those Who Didn’t Help

“I made, like, $4,000 on TikTok this week, but on TikTok Live, where people can just give to me direct, I think maybe $20,000,” Spencer told Variety over the weekend.

“So that’s phenomenal, and life-changing. That’s the power of individual supporters, people just backing you and getting behind you.

Clearly, Spencer is grateful for the public’s response. But he also took the time to single out one celeb who has been less than helpful.

Alex Cooper speaks onstage during The New York Times Dealbook Summit 2024 at Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 04, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for The New York Times)

Spencer Goes Off on Alex Cooper

During his time on TikTok live, Spencer spoke with Bethenny Frankel, and he seized the opportunity to slam “Call Her Daddy” host Alex Cooper for failing to promote Heidi’s music.

“I asked [Alex] to post the song, and I texted her husband [Matt Kaplan] and I was like, ‘Hey, it would really help,’” Pratt told Frankel (via Page Six).

“I kept tagging her, messaging. She wrote to me, ‘We have a lot of people displaced [from the fires] at our house.’ And I’m like, ‘Post the song, girl.’”

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag visit “Extra” at The Levi’s Store Times Square on June 11, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Pratt proceeded to shout out Cooper’s former “Call Her Daddy” co-host, Sofia Franklyn, who now hosts the “Sofia with an F” podcast.

“Now I ride with Sofia with an F, that’s my team now,” he said. “Sofia with an F posted the song, did a dance.”

Making Money From Heidi’s Music

Spencer has been promoting Heidi’s 2010 album, Superficial, for its 15-year anniversary, which happened to come at a time when the couple is in desperate need of cash.

He says he has “no idea” how much money her music has earned in the wake of the fires, but he says every bit helps, as the couple is “starting from zero.”

“It’s just the weirdest, craziest time. When everything was going on, I saw an email pop up that the album was going live, and I was like, ‘Oh, my God.’ I just made a TikTok reminding people to stream. I was looking for anything income-wise,” Pratt told Variety.

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt attend WE tv celebrates the premiere of ‘Marriage Boot Camp’ at SkyBar at the Mondrian Los Angeles on October 10, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

“I have no idea how much money [the music has made]. I don’t know if it comes in checks or when, but everybody keeps telling me, don’t expect any money. I’m more excited about the energy and opportunities that come from it. I don’t think these streams and all these charts [make money],” Pratt says.

“Based on what people are telling me, the music business is about touring, it’s about merchandise, it’s about all the things that come with it; that’s how the artists make money unless you’re doing billions of streams, which I’m still energetically [pushing]. It’s not happening yet! I’m being optimistic because truly, it’s the only way to get through all this.”

Spencer has gained more than a million followers on TikTok since the fires began.

So he should be able to continue raising some serious funds — even without Alex Cooper’s help!