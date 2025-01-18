Sammi Giancola Pregnant? ‘Jersey Shore’ Star Opens Up About Her IVF Journey

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Back in September of 2024, we reported on Sammi Giancola’s decision to undergo IVF treatments.

Sammi bravely chose to document certain aspects of her journey on the most recent season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

And as the reunion episodes kicked off on Thursday night, she opened up about her decision to go public with such a personal matter.

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola attends MTV’s Jersey Shore Family Vacation NYC Premiere Party at Hard Rock Hotel New York on August 02, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for MTV)

Sammi Says She’s Grateful For the Opportunity to Have Helped Others

Sammi revealed that she’s heard from numerous viewers who were inspired by her example.

“I actually cannot believe how many people are suffering or going through similar situations as me,” Sammi said.

“It’s kind of overwhelming in a good way. It’s helping me out; I’m learning some things from other people’s experiences, and maybe my experience can help other people dealing with the same thing as me,” she continued (via The Ashley’s Reality Roundup).

Sammi Giancola attends MTV’s “Jersey Shore” 15-Year Anniversary Celebration on December 03, 2024 in Seaside Heights, New Jersey. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images for MTV)

“I get DMs all the time, people are like, ‘Wow, it’s really cool that you’re going through something that I’m also going through and because you put it out there, it makes me want to now look in that direction of doing IVF.'”

Keeping Things on a “Need to Know” Basis

At first, Sammi decided to keep the process a secret from the rest of the cast, only discussing it on camera with her fiancé, Justin May.

So her housemates only got the full story when they watched this season’s episodes. And it seems that they learned quite a bit.

Sammi Giancola attends the “Devon” New York Premiere at AMC Empire 25 on November 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

“I [had] heard of IVF, I didn’t know what the process was like. You get a firsthand look at what it’s like,” Vinny Guadagnino said during the reunion.

“Watching [this season] back and seeing your journey, it’s obviously extremely emotional; you’re vulnerable, and I could just tell that you weren’t ready,” Jenni “JWoww” Farley chimed in. “Like, you wanted it to be on your time and we all respected that.”

“You just want to be able to go through that alone with your partner, so I totally understand all of that,” Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi added.

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola attends MTV’s Jersey Shore Family Vacation NYC Premiere Party at Hard Rock Hotel New York on August 02, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for MTV)

Sammi’s Tells Her Tale

Sammi went on to reveal that there were times when she didn’t know if she would be able to keep her secret. After all, the Shore cast is a hard-partying bunch.

“I literally would pretend [I was drinking], I would pour a glass of wine and then go to the bathroom and pour some out and then come back out,” she said.

“I was like, playing tricks with them with drinking.”

Sammi concluded the segment by saying that her IVF process is still ongoing, and that she and Justin hope to have good news to report soon.

We wish them all the best.