Taylor Swift Donates So Much Money to Los Angeles Wildfires

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Taylor Swift is once again trying to make the world a better place.

In this latest instance, the artist is trying to make the world around her a better place.

Taylor Swift looks on prior to a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 10, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

In a post shared to her Instagram story on Thursday afternoon, Swift wrote the following:

“The fires in California have devastated so many families, and it’s been heartbreaking to see these stories unfold. So much suffering, loss, and destruction.”

Added the beloved artist:

“As so many people embark on some of the most challenging times of their lives, there are also many amazing organizations and groups banding together to help these communities rebuild.

“These are the organizations I’ve donated to. If you feel compelled or able to donate, please do.”

Taylor Swift performs on stage during the “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Wembley Stadium on August 15, 2024. (Photo Credit: Kate Green/Getty Images)

Swift’s list of organizations/causes includes:

211 LA, California Community Foundation Fund, Direct Relief, Greater Los Angeles Education Foundation, Habitat For Humanity of Greater Los Angeles, Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, Los Angeles Unified School District Education Foundation Emergency Relief Fund, MusiCares and Pasadena Educational Foundation Eaton Fire Response Fund.

As many readers likely know at this point, a number of fires have broken out across a number of neighborhoods and towns in and around Los Angeles.

The flames have covered over 40,000 acres… have killed at least 27 people… and have destroyed more than 12,300 structures, forcing thousands to evacuate.

Taylor Swift performs on stage for the opening night of “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at State Farm Stadium on March 17, 2023 in Swift City, Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Swift joins a growing chorus of well-known names who have donated to the relief efforts, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Paris Hilton, Jamie Lee Curtis and Eva Longoria.

Relatedly, Lady Gaga, Joni Mitchell, Katy Perry, Stevie Nicks, Sting, Billie Eilish and Finneas, the Red Hot Chilli Peppers and others will play the FireAid benefit concerts on January 30 at the Inuit Dome and Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

The estimated cost of damage to the city as a result of the fires is estimated at $250 billion — and rising.