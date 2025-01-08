Sunny Hostin’s Husband Sued For Federal Insurance Fraud

The View co-host Sunny Hostin has found herself embroiled in a very surprising scandal.

Sunny’s surgeon husband, Dr. Emmanuel Hostin, has been accused of federal insurance fraud in a new lawsuit.

In court documents filed this week, Emmanuel has been named as one of 200 defendants in a suit that has some massive implications.

Emmanuel Hostin’s Legal Woes

In the suit, Emmanuel is accused of “getting kickbacks by performing surgery and … billing a company that insured taxi companies and Uber and Lyft drivers.”

“Hostin knowingly provided fraudulent medical and other healthcare services including arthroscopic surgeries,” reads a filing obtained by Page Six.

The outlet describes the suit as “one of the biggest racketeer-influenced and corrupt organizations (RICO) cases ever filed in New York.”

The suit alleges that insurance firm American Transit was billed “in exchange for kickbacks and/or other compensation which were disguised as dividends or other cash distributions.”

Emmanuel’s Response

Emmanuel has not spoken to the media since the suit was filed on December 17. But his attorney, Daniel John Thwaites, has issued a statement on his behalf.

Thwaites tells the Daily Mail that his client “denies each and every allegation,” adding that the lawsuit is a “blanket, scattershot, meritless lawsuit by a near-bankrupt insurance carrier.”

“It is meant to intimidate and harass doctors from collecting for care given to American Transit insureds and their passengers,” Thwaites alleged.

Sunny Keeps Mum

Not surprisingly, Sunny has chosen not to speak publicly on this matter.

She may be keeping quiet on the advice of her husband’s legal counsel. But whatever the case, it’s probably the correct decision.

Sunny is no stranger to controversy, but sparring in the political arena is quite different from dealing with federal RICO charges.

We’re sure haters will speculate about Sunny’s future on The View in light of this news. But rumors of her departure have been circulating for years, so that’s also nothing new.

Will keep you updated on this developing story as new information becomes available.