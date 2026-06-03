Kyle Cooke & Amanda Batula Never Boned While Married (And Yeah, That Helps Explain Some Things)

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Summer House viewers already know that Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula’s marriage spanned four years.

At the Season 10 Reunion Part 2, however, the former couple dropped a bombshell.

During those years of marriage, they didn’t have sex. At all.

That actually might explain some things.

‘Summer House’ star Kyle Cooke on the Season 10 Reunion Part 2. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Four years will wear down a lot of marriages

“How many years was it that needs weren’t being met?” host Andy Cohen asked the exes.

Amanda said that they did not have sex during their four years of marriage.

Kyle chimed in with agreement, saying that they didn’t have sex “the entire time” that they were married.

That is unusual and remarkable for a young couple. To avoid sex even as newlyweds is very unusual.

What’s particularly wild is that it wasn’t even the thing that brought about the end of their marriage.

‘Summer House’ star Amanda Batula on the Season 10 Reunion Part 2. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Amanda, who sat beside West Wilson at the reunion, explained “the nail in the coffin” that ended her marriage.

“Kyle and I were bickering. I didn’t go to New Year’s with him, I spent it by myself,” she recalled.

“He spent it deejaying at a restaurant. I woke up the next morning, I saw he was at a hotel in Hoboken,” Amanda said.

“I’m going into 2026 wanting to have a fresh start,” she characterized, “and he’s doing the same s–t that he was doing that was pissing me off before.”

No sex, all bickering. These two fast-forwarded towards being a stereotypical old straight couple, but skipped all of the fun bits. Oh no!

Was there cheating? That depends upon whom you ask

Amanda contacted Bravo PR, asking them to announce the split sooner rather than later.

Her concern was that fans would watch Season 10 — which began in February — and believe them to still be together.

Kyle, meanwhile, said that Amanda “pushed” him to agree with the statement, which came out on January 19.

They broke the news before he could even tell his family.

Kyle also said that, watching Season 10, it’s clear that Amanda had “zero intention of continue trying and making an effort.”

At the Season 10 Reunion Part 2, Andy Cohen acted as questioner and mediator for the messy stars of ‘Summer House.’ (Image Credit: Bravo)

As they bickered, Amanda accused Kyle of having “stepped out of marriage.” He countered, saying that he had never cheated.

He did admit to crossing boundaries with another woman because he felt “completely starved and deprived of everything.”

Kyle, a grown adult in his 40s, said that he had “acted out” as a result.

“After we were married, there was a time you were at a party asking a girl if you could kiss her, make out with her, she DM’d me on a personal level,” Amanda fired back.

“That was my point,” she highlighted. “That was my issue with you going out, was you putting yourself in these positions.”

What a mess. But it’s a fascinating mess, at least.