Spencer Pratt Watches House Burn Down Amid Los Angeles Wildfires

Spencer Pratt may have been a polarizing personality back during his reality TV heyday.

But it would take a robot not to feel awful at the moment for the former Hills cast member.

Very early on January 8, Pratt uploaded footage to TikTok that featured flames burning through home he shares with his wife Heidi and their two sons Ryker, 2, and Gunner, 7.

Spencer also panned around the area to show the damage ongoing Pacific Palisades fires are causing to this region of California.

Spencer Pratt filmed his house burning down in January 2025, uploading the footage to TikTok. (TikTok)

“Oh wow, it’s back there!” Spencer said in the clip … as he showed his followers an image of the blaze over the top of a fence.

“For real … let’s go!” he added as the fire moved closer and closer to where he was standing.

The former MTV personality and podcast host included a simple and very unfortunate caption along with this video:

Nightmare came true.

Five wildfires are currently burning in the Los Angeles area, according to CalFire, and we know of at least two deaths.

The largest blaze is the Palisades Fire, which has burned nearly 3,000 acres of land since it was sparked around 10:30 a.m. local time on Jan. 7.

As of 5:16 a.m. on Wednesday, this fire had not been contained at all, per local officials.

Pratt, meanwhile, is far from the only celebrity who has been greatly impacted.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 21: Spencer Pratt attends Prime Video and Freevee’s Summer Solstice LA Event at the Santa Monica Proper Hotel on June 21, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images) (GETTY)

Alabama Barker and her 21-year-old brother Landon shared Instagram Stories posts that they’d been forced to leave their residences, as well.

The latter posted a selfie and noted that he was “praying” for everyone affected, while his sister urged her followers to “be safe.” (The siblings are the children of Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker and his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.)

Elsewhere, Eugene Levy told The L.A. Times that he’d found himself “stuck” by “black and intense” smoke over Temescal Canyon as he attempted to leave his home.

“I couldn’t see any flames but the smoke was very dark,” the actor added.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 15: (L-R) Hosts Eugene Levy and Dan Levy speak onstage during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Getty)

Then there’s beloved Star Wars actor Mark Hamill, who shared a “personal fire update” on Instagram that said that he had been evacuated from Malibu at 7 p.m. last night alongside his wife Marilou and their dog Trixie.

The actor — who is now staying with his daughter Chelsea in Hollywood — pleaded with his followers to “stay safe.”

He also noted that they were the “most horrific fires since ’93,” and that his family had been “fleeing for our lives.”

For her part, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has declared a state of emergency, stating on Wednesday:

To the thousands of families impacted by this horrific fire – the City of Los Angeles is providing resources and shelter as this emergency continues. To the hundreds of brave firefighters and first responders who have been responding all day to this blaze – we thank you. The City is working aggressively to confront this emergency.