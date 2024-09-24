Sunny Hostin Leaving ‘The View’ Amidst Major Changes at ABC?

Is Sunny Hostin leaving The View?

Rumors about The View departures crop up, especially when fans spot red flags and other clues.

Sunny Hostin has been a mainstay on the daytime talk series for the past decade. Her legal analysis has provided clarity to discussion. And she has been less likely to get into hot water than some of her co-hosts.

Fans speculating about her departure have even ventured a guess as to who might replace her.

Sunny Hostin discusses current events on a September 2024 episode of The View. (Image Credit: ABC)

Is Sunny Hostin leaving ‘The View’ after so many years?

Sunny Hostin first began appearing as a frequest co-host of The View in 2014. This followed years as not only a law clerk and prosecutor, but also a legal analyst on television.

Starting in 2016, Sunny Hostin became a full-time The View co-host.

However, ABC has undergone numerous major changes recently. It’s left some familiar faces on the network seemingly less than happy.

Over the years, Sunny Hostin has brought her expertise and personal anecdotes to The View. (Image Credit: ABC)

Sunny Hostin, specifically, appeared “checked out” during a recent episode of The View. That’s seldom a sign of a happy workplace!

Sunny Hostin not only surprised Whoopi Goldberg during the latter’s opening monologue, but also insisted that she needed her phone in hand in case her kids called. Yes, even during a life taping.

Obviously, any parent can understand that there are times when you cannot miss a call. However, viewers were left scratching their heads. Could a production assistant not simply hold her phone and summon her if there were a call?

In March of 2024, The View cohost Sunny Hostin did not see eye-to-eye with another cohost. (Image Credit: ABC)

What’s going on with Sunny Hostin?

To be fair, Sunny has freely admitted that this is a chaotic time in her life.

Calling herself a “mess” at the moment, she’s grappling with being an empty-nester.

That can be a difficult transition for many parents.

Additionally, fans wonder about her future on the show. Reportedly, Sunny Hostin’s contract has not received a formal renewal yet.

Both Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg are in the same boat.

Without a renewal, this season will be their last. That would make The View practically unrecognizable, so it’s unlikely. But it’s possible that one of them might depart.

Who could be a replacement co-host?

A recent Reddit post included a discussion of one potential replacement: Chelsea Clinton. The View has included political scions on their panel before (no, we don’t just mean Meghan McCain — who is John McCain’s daughter, in case you haven’t heard her mention it), and Clinton is well-versed in current events and political discussion.

Denizens of Reddit discussed the odds, some suggesting that Chelsea Clinton could be a “guest co-host” of The View. Others even went so far as to wonder if her guest role was an audition — knowingly or not — for the co-hosting role.

That said, perhaps we shouldn’t get ahead of ourselves. Sunny Hostin and her co-hosts might not be going anywhere.