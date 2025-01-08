Hoda Kotb Says 5-Year-Old Daughter Convinced Her to Quit ‘Today’ Show

As you’ve probably heard by now, Hoda Kotb’s time on the Today show will soon come to an end.

Hoda announced her decision to retire back in September of 2024, and she’ll bid a fond farewell to her friends and costars on Friday.

It’s the end of an era, as Hoda has been a part of the Today family since 2007.

Hoda Kotb attends the 2022 Sesame Workshop Benefit Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on June 01, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

She’ll be greatly missed, of course, but there are multiple silver linings to this week’s sad news.

For one thing, Hoda’s replacement is none other than the eminently likable Craig Melvin, so viewers will still be greeted by a familiar face in the morning.

And in other good news, Hoda is stepping away for the best of all reasons:

Hoda’s Next Chapter

Hoda Kotb attends New York Women’s Foundation hosts Annual Fall Gala at The Plaza on October 15, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for New York Women’s Foundation)

The iconic TV personality has decided to dedicate herself to spending more time with her loved ones.

Hoda is mother to two young girls, Haley Joy Kotb and Hope Catherine Kotb. And she says it was Hope who convinced her that it was time to open a new chapter in her life.

Speaking with her Today show colleagues, Hoda said that sometime last year, she began to feel that her career had peaked.

“I knew that that was the best it was going to be,” she explained.

Hoda Kotb attends the 2022 Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on April 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

“I was on top of the mountain, and I was looking out, and I said, ‘God, this is amazing.'”

The feeling was bolstered shortly thereafter, while Hoda was playing outside with her youngest daughter.

Unexpected Wisdom

“And then it was kind of underscored because, like, a week or so before, my little girl Hope was climbing a tree, and she loves this tree, and she was at the top,” Hoda explained.

“And so, I said, ‘Look at you. You’re on top of that tree.’ I go, ‘What are you going to do — what are you going to do now?'”

Hoda Kotb speaks at the Forbes 50 Over 50 Luncheon at Forbes on Fifth on December 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

It was then that Hope delivered some unintentional career advice.

“She goes, ‘I guess I’ll find a different tree,'” Hoda recalled.

“And I thought, ‘Oh my gosh.’ So sometimes the world starts showing you. So I kind of knew that it was time to try something different, and that means, you know, having my kids ride sidecar next to me more often than they have been.”

Hoda Kotb attends the Team USA Welcome Experience ahead of Paris 2024 on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for USOPC)

Not surprisingly, Hoda’s daughters were thrilled to learn that she’ll soon be spending more time at home. But apparently, they wish she’d made that decision much earlier.

“I was telling them, ‘Mommy is going to be able to take you to school,’ and they go, ‘(Gasp) Wednesday?’ ‘No, honey, not Wednesday.’ ‘Next week?’ I go, ‘No, honey, not next week. Probably somewhere January, February,’” Hoda said during a recent interview with Jimmy Fallon.

“(They said) ‘January, February?’ I might as well continue working forever. For them, it’s like till the end.”

It might be happening later than they’d hoped, but it seems that Hope and Haley will finally get their wish!