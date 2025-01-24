Olivia Rodrigo Dazzles in Brilliant Red String Bikini

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Olivia Rodrigo found some summer fun in the winter months.

She is a tremendously accomplished singer and actress. She routinely uses her platform for good. All while barely being in her twenties.

Olivia can also dazzle her fans and followers with playful bikini pics from her time at the beach.

Summer is months away, but she’s bringing the heat and warm weather vibes even in the heart of winter.

Olivia Rodrigo attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix’s “Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour”at NYA EAST on October 25, 2024. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

On Thursday, January 23, Olivia Rodrigo shared her first Instagram post of 2025.

This post came in the form of a photodump showcasing a warm weather getaway.

One photo received a particular spike of attention from followers: the singer posing in a brilliant red string bikini. For that pic, she stood on the beach with a backdrop of sparkling ocean water.

Is the photo a thirst trap? Perhaps. But she’s not exactly dressed to seduce in the conventional sense.

As you can see from the spread of photos above, Olivia also happens to be wearing snorkeling gear — complete with black and cobalt blue flippers on her feet.

Honestly? She does a stellar job of pulling off this look. She looks great! But then, she always does.

Olivia Rodrigo performs at The O2 Arena on May 17, 2024. (Photo Credit: Nicky J Sims/Getty Images for Live Nation)

By the way, Olivia Rodrigo wore more than just the red bikini

Another photo in the set, as you may have already noticed, showed Olivia Rodrigo sporting a white broderie anglaise top — also on a beach in what looks like some sort of island paradise.

To top off the look, she even had a pink flower tucked into her hair. Picture perfect.

Not all of us fully understand the trend among the rich and famous where they miss out on winter weather to go play in the tropics. But Olivia certainly makes it look fun, doesn’t she?

Olivia Rodrigo performs onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Other photos were quick to point out that Olivia Rodrigo was not on a solo trip. And not simply because of the obvious “who took the picture” question.

Pics on tennis courts and at tables make it clear that she was there with friends. Some of whom are pretty famous faces themselves.

One can’t-miss photo also showcases a perfectly picturesque little frog. It’s always important to make small, amphibious friends, no matter where you go in the world.

Olivia Rodrigo attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024. (Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

What’s next for her in 2025?

For years, she’s been using her platform to be a force for good. That’s unlikely to change any time soon.

Given the circumstances in which we all find ourselves, we’re sure that Olivia Rodrigo will have more positive and righteous political messages to share in the months and weeks ahead.

She’s not the only celebrity to do so. We all do what we can in a crisis, even if it only takes the form of words of comfort and calls to action.