Olivia Rodrigo Reveals She Was Almost Arrested at US Border

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Olivia Rodrigo says she was nearly arrested while attempting to reenter the US during her recent world tour.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show, she offered a humorous account of a harrowing situation.

Yes, thankfully, Olivia was able to maintain her famous sense of humor when recollecting the incident.

Pop music star and Disney actress Olivia Rodrigo makes a brief statement to reporters at the beginning of the daily news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on July 14, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Olivia Rodrigo Recalls Nearly Being Arrested

Olivia has been touring and performing nonstop in recent years. So it comes as no surprise that her brush with the law took place between shows.

As she relayed to Jimmy Fallon, Olivia’s tour bus was leaving Canada and headed for Portland when the trouble occurred.

“I give ’em my passport and they’re like, okay, whatever. And they knock on the door and they’re like, we need Olivia. And I’m like, I just played a few shows. Maybe their daughter wants an autograph,” she recalled.

Olivia Rodrigo attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS))

“And I come out, it’s 3:00 AM and I’m delirious, and they take me to a room and it’s an interrogation room. And there’s a big cop with a gun and he’s like, ‘Have you ever been arrested?’

“I’m like, ‘No, I haven’t been arrested.’ And he’s like, ‘Are you sure?’ I’m gaslighting myself? I’m like, oh my God. Maybe I was arrested and I didn’t know it.”

Apparently, that’s when the authorities began taking a hard line with Olivia.

Olivia’s Scary Night at the Border

“He’s like, you could go to jail for lying to a federal officer. This is really bad. I’m freaking out. I’m like, I’m not going to be let into America. I’m so scared. I’m having a panic attack,” Olivia told Fallon.

Thankfully, the matter was cleared up shortly thereafter.

“After 30 minutes of interrogation, he looks at me and he goes, ‘What’s your name?’ I go, ‘Olivia Rodrigo, R-O-D-R-I-G-O.'” Olivia said.

“And he’s like, ‘Oh, there’s a girl who looks just like you, that’s your same age that’s been arrested multiple times. And her name’s Olivia Rodriguez.'”

Olivia Rodrigo attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

So yeah, it was a simple case of mistaken identity.

Olivia was permitted to enter the country in time to entertain her Portland fans.

We’re sure the 21-year-old pop sensation would’ve preferred not to endure such a stressful situation.

Olivia Rodrigo attends the Miu Miu Women’s Tales dinner during the 81st Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2024 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Miu Miu)

But hey, if there’s any silver lining here it’s that a little brush with the law could add to Olivia’s rebel cred.

After all, swearing onstage is one thing, but nearly getting arrested is quite another.

The really important thing here is that Olivia is able to laugh about the situation. Jimmy Fallon laughed throughout her story, too — but you know he laughs at literally everything.