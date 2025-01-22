Demi Lovato Offers Words of Support to Fellow Trans, Nonbinary Americans In Wake of Trump …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Demi Lovato is sharing a message of hope and encouragement.

As a nonbinary and pansexual American, she knows how millions are feeling in the wake of Trump’s inauguration.

Demi knows how others are feeling because they feel the same way.

A lot of her followers need an affirming message right now. When things seem hopeless, having hope is more important than ever.

Demi Lovato speaks onstage during the Project Healthy Minds World Mental Health Day Festival at Hudson Yards on October 10, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

In 2025 and beyond, Demi Lovato is supporting the trans community

In the wake of Donald Trump retaking power, Demi shared a message on their Instagram Story.

“If you are trans or nonbinary like me, please know that I see you, I feel you,” she began. “I am with you.”

Demi continued, affirming: “You are validated, you are loved, and you are not alone.”

On their Instagram Story, Demi Lovato shared a message of solidarity with fellow nonbinary Americans in the wake of the January 20, 2025 Inauguration. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Trump issued an executive order that serves to turn back the rights transgender Americans. The goal is to erase the legal recognition of the trans community and trans individuals everywhere from legal documentation to anti-discrimination protections and beyond.

“No one can take away our identities,” Demi Lovato affirmed in their post. “And no one can tell us who we are or aren’t.”

She then encouraged followers: “We will get thru this. I love you.”

Demi Lovato attends Teen Vogue Summit 2024 at Nya Studios on November 23, 2024. (Photo Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Teen Vogue)

In 2021, Demi Lovato came out as nonbinary

Demi became entangled in an ill-advised engagement in 2020. They would later admit that this also interrupted their self-discovery journey on topics like gender.

A year later, in May of 2021, she was ready to come out as nonbinary.

Nonbinary folks like Demi are part of the transgender umbrella. Simply put, a person who is nonbinary does not full within the narrow scope of a gender binary that has been prominent in several dominant cultures in recent centuries.

Demi Lovato attends the Project Healthy Minds World Mental Health Day Gala at Spring Studios on October 10, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Though Demi initially used they/them pronouns, they also use she/her pronouns.

As she explained later, she found it “exhausting” to try to educate people about something as simple as a pronoun accommodation.

It is deeply sad — but sadly not uncommon — for someone to adjust their pronouns rather than tire themselves out correcting people who misgender them. And it’s weird that someone as famous as Demi Lovato had to run the same gauntlet as your nonbinary neighbor, gamer buddy, or delivery driver. Celebrity status is not all-powerful.

Demi Lovato performs onstage during the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Gala 2024 at JW Marriott LA Live on October 05, 2024. (Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles)

How can we best support the trans community under Trump’s rule?

In many ways, Demi Lovato will face similar legal hurdles as other trans Americans as their own government works to strip millions of Americans of their basic rights and dignity. For example, Demi’s passport and other documents will face the same restrictions.

However, as advocacy groups advise the trans community to take precautions now that Trump has retaken power, not everything will apply to Demi. She is an enby of considerable financial means.

Many of us would do well to offer financial support to anyone who, without federal protection, suddenly has to flee their state to one that supports their legal rights. We hope that Demi will, when possible, help out their community. Tangible support matters.