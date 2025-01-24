Marilyn Manson Cleared In Sexual Assault, Domestic Violence Case

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Marilyn Manson will not be charged with sexual assault and domestic violence in Los Angeles.

The decision from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office follows a four-year investigation into numerous allegations against Manson.

Manson has been accused by more than a dozen women, including former romantic partner Evan Rachel Wood.

Marilyn Manson attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

No Charges to Be Filed Against Manson

“We have determined that allegations of domestic violence fall outside of the statute of limitations, and we cannot prove charges of sexual assault beyond a reasonable doubt,” District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman said in a statement issued today (via Yahoo! News).

“We recognize and applaud the courage and resilience of the women who came forward to make reports and share their experiences, and we thank them for their cooperation and patience with the investigation,” Hochman continued.

“While we are unable to bring charges in this matter, we recognize that the strong advocacy of the women involved has helped bring greater awareness to the challenges faced by survivors of domestic abuse and sexual assault.”

Attorneys for Manson (whose real name is Brian Warner) responded to the news with the following statement:

“We are very pleased that, after a thorough and incredibly lengthy review of all of the actual evidence, the District Attorney has concluded what we knew and expressed from the start: Brian Warner is innocent.”

An Alleged Victim Speaks Out

One of Manson’s accusers was actress Esmé Bianco. The former Game of Thrones star issued a statement saying that she is “deeply disappointed” by today’s news, but “sadly not surprised.”

“Within our toxic culture of victim blaming; a lack of understanding of coercive control, the complex nature of sexual assault within intimate partnerships, and statutes of limitations that do not support the realities of healing; prosecutions face an oftentimes insurmountable hurdle,” Bianco wrote on Instagram.

“Once again, our justice system has failed survivors.”

The actress explained she is not disappointed in the police or prosecutors “who worked for years on this case, but by the system that made them do so with one hand tied behind their collective facts.”

She concluded by stating that she will not let this development impact her “healing and peace.”

News that Manson will not face charges comes just days after the shock rocker announced a new world tour.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.