Kanye West Net Worth: REVEALED! Shocking!

Reading Time: 2 minutes

So much for those rumors of Kanye West being broke.

If Kanye West himself is to be believed, that is.

A simple (and sort of random) Instagram post shared by the artist on January 24 reads as follows:

In 2025, Ye’s net worth stands at $2.77 billion USD as confirmed by Eton Ventures Services. The valuation is based on his music portfolio and his sole ownership of the Yeezy mark.

Kanye West attends the “The Greatest Lie Ever Sold” Premiere Screening on October 12, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images for DailyWire+)

“The 47-year-old captioned the graphic by writing, “LAA LA LA LA.”

We’ll leave readers to believe what they see fit based on this upload, but Forbes previously declared Kanye was no longer a billionaire after his partnership with Adidas was canceled in the wake of West basically coming out as a Nazi in October 2022.

At the time, it was reported that the loss of this deal lowered the rapper’s net work to $400 million, which included earnings from real estate, cash, his music catalog and a five percent stake in ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s Skims.

For the record:

Forbes still lists Kanye’s net worth as $400 million, but the new evaluation from Eton Venture Services­ — which says it “provides audit-defensible business valuations across the entire business lifecycle” on its website –would mean he’s surpassed the net worth almost every other celebrity in Hollywood.

Rapper Kanye West and girlfriend Chaney Jones attend a game between the Washington Wizards and the Los Angeles Lakers in the fourth quarter at Crypto.com Arena on March 11, 2022. (Photo Credit: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Again, IF this report is true, it would mean that West and Jay-Z (valued at $2.5 billion) are the only rappers at this point to be considered billionaires.

Forbes lists Jay-Z’s net worth at the number above, while claiming the net worth of Kim Kardashian is $1.7 billion; while Taylor Swift sits at at $1.1 billion.

Stars who fall just below this status include Tyler Perry and LeBron James.

The semi-deranged music mogul did confess last year that the end of his partnership with Adidas plunged him into severe financial hardship.

Kanye West attends the Anonymous Club fashion show during Berlin Fashion Week SS25 at Tempodrom on July 1, 2024. (Photo Credit: Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images)

West told TMZ in 2024:

“I’m gonna be honest with y’all: I was two months from going bankrupt, really… And we survived. We survived through the cancellation.

If Kanye really is worth $2.77 billion these days?

That would be quite the understatement.