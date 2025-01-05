Nikki Glaser Expects to Be ‘Canceled’ After Hosting Golden Globes

Is Nikki Glaser about to get canceled?

The comic has a long history of pushing the envelope with her edgy standup performances.

But she worries she might finally take things too far when she hosts the Golden Globes tonight.

Nikki Glaser attends the 5th Annual Jam For Janie GRAMMY Awards Viewing Party at Hollywood Palladium on February 4, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Elyse Jankowski/Getty Images)

Back in August, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Nikki would be the emcee for Hollywood’s most irreverent award show.

And right off the bat, the host assured fans that she would not go easy on Hollywood’s best and brightest.

Nikki Glaser Announces Golden Globes Gig

“I am absolutely thrilled to be hosting the Golden Globes,” Glaser wrote in a statement to the outlet.

“It’s one of my favorite nights of television and now I get a front row seat (actually, I think I have to host from the stage).

Nikki Glaser attends the 25th Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at The Kennedy Center on March 24, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

“The Golden Globes is not only a huge night for TV and film but also for comedy. It’s one of the few times that show business not only allows but encourages itself to be lovingly mocked (at least I hope so),” she continued.

“(God I hope so.) It’s an exciting, yet challenging gig because it’s live, unpredictable and in front of Hollywood’s biggest stars (who also might be getting wasted while seated next to their recent exes).”

Recent Globes hosts have generated more controversy than laughs.

Nikki Glaser attends Netflix Is A Joke Festival: Outside Joke at Hollywood Palladium on May 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Netflix)

And while Nikki is obviously hoping to reverse that trend, she also has no intention of playing it safe.

Nikki Glaser Says She Might Get ‘Canceled’ For Globes Jokes

“Some of my favorite jokes of all time have come from past Golden Globes opening monologues when Tina [Fey], Amy [Poehler] or Ricky [Gervais] have said exactly what we all didn’t know we desperately needed to hear,” she said in her statement.

“I just hope to continue in that time-honored tradition (that might also get me canceled).

“This is truly a dream job. Plus, I no longer have to feel guilty for every TV show and movie I’ve binged over the past year. It was all worth it. (Below Deck: Sailing Yacht Season Four will be nominated, right?)”

Nikki Glaser attends the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Sadly, the Below Deck franchise will probably go un-nominated yet again.

But there’s still plenty to be excited about, as one of the comedy world’s sharpest and most unpredictable talents prepares to roast Hollywood’s biggest stars.

As her work at the recent Tom Brady roast reminded us, Nikki is not a fan of holding back.

So while we hope she won’t get canceled, we also hope she won’t pull any punches with her celebrity audience.