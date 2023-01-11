Golden Globes 2023: And the Winners Are...?!?

The Golden Globes returned to NBC on Tuesday night.

After being taken off the air amid controversy over the lack of diversity among its former voting body, internal changes were allegedly made by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

As a result, comedian Jerrod Carmichael took to the stage this week and emceed an event that purports to honor the very best in movies and television.

Who took home the coveted hardware? Scroll down to find out!

Best Picture (Drama)

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

WINNER: The Fabelmans

Tar

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Picture (Musical or Comedy)

Babylon

WINNER: The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

Best Animated Film

WINNER: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Inu-Oh

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 10: (L-R) Colin Farrell and Martin McDonagh, winners of Best Picture – Musical/Comedy for “The Banshees of Inisherin”, pose in the press room during the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Best Actress (Drama)

WINNER: Cate Blanchett (Tar)

Olivia Colman (Empire of Light)

Viola Davis (The Woman King)

Ana de Armas (Blonde)

Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)

Best Actor (Drama)

WINNER: Austin Butler (Elvis)

Brendan Fraser (The Whale)

Hugh Jackman (The Son)

Bill Nighy (Living)

Jeremy Pope (The Inspection)

Best Actress (Musical or Comedy)

Lesley Manville (Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris)

Margot Robbie (Babylon)

Anya Taylor-Joy (The Menu)

Emma Thompson (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande)

WINNER: Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Best Actor (Musical or Comedy)

Diego Calva (Babylon)

Daniel Craig (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery)

Adam Driver (White Noise)

WINNER: Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Ralph Fiennes (The Menu)

Best Supporting Actress

WINNER: Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Dolly De Leon (Triangle of Sadness)

Carey Mulligan (She Said)

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Brad Pitt (Babylon)

WINNER: Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Eddie Redmayne (The Good Nurse)

Best Director

James Cameron (Avatar: The Way of Water)

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Baz Luhrmann (Elvis)

Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)

WINNER: Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 10: Steven Spielberg, winner of Best Director – Motion Picture and Best Picture – Drama for “The Fabelmans”, poses in the press room during the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Best Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

WINNER: House of the Dragon

Ozark

Severance

Best Musical or Comedy Series

WINNER: Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie

Black Bird

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

The Dropout

Pam and Tommy

WINNER: The White Lotus

Best Actress (Drama)

Emma D’Arcy (House of the Dragon)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Imelda Staunton (The Crown)

Hilary Swank (Alaska Daily)

WINNER: Zendaya (Euphoria)

Best Actor (Drama)

Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)

WINNER: Kevin Costner (Yellowstone)

Diego Luna (Andor)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Adam Scott (Severance)

Best Actress (Musical or Comedy)

WINNER: Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Best Actor (Musical or Comedy)

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

WINNER: Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Best Supporting Actress (Musical, Comedy or Drama)

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

WINNER: Julia Garner (Ozark)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Best Supporting Actor (Musical, Comedy or Drama)

John Lithgow (The Old Man)

Jonathan Pryce (The Crown)

John Turturro (Severance)

WINNER: Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Best Actress (Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie)

Jessica Chastain (George and Tammy)

Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)

Lily James (Pam and Tommy)

Julia Roberts (Gaslit)

WINNER: Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)

Best Actor (Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie)

Taron Egerton (Black Bird)

Colin Firth (The Staircase)

Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)

WINNER: Evan Peters (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Sebastian Stan (Pam and Tommy)

Best Supporting Actress (Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie)

WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Claire Danes (Fleishman Is in Trouble)

Daisy Edgar-Jones (Under the Banner of Heaven)

Niecy Nash (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus)

Best Supporting Actor (Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie)

F. Murray Abraham (The White Lotus)

Domhnall Gleeson (The Patient)

WINNER: Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird)

Richard Jenkings (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Seth Rogen (Pam and Tommy)