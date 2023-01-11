Golden Globes 2023: And the Winners Are...?!?

The Golden Globes returned to NBC on Tuesday night.
After being taken off the air amid controversy over the lack of diversity among its former voting body, internal changes were allegedly made by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
As a result, comedian Jerrod Carmichael took to the stage this week and emceed an event that purports to honor the very best in movies and television.
Who took home the coveted hardware? Scroll down to find out!
Best Picture (Drama)
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
WINNER: The Fabelmans
Tar
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Picture (Musical or Comedy)
Babylon
WINNER: The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness
Best Animated Film
WINNER: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Inu-Oh
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Best Actress (Drama)
WINNER: Cate Blanchett (Tar)
Olivia Colman (Empire of Light)
Viola Davis (The Woman King)
Ana de Armas (Blonde)
Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)
Best Actor (Drama)
WINNER: Austin Butler (Elvis)
Brendan Fraser (The Whale)
Hugh Jackman (The Son)
Bill Nighy (Living)
Jeremy Pope (The Inspection)
Best Actress (Musical or Comedy)
Lesley Manville (Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris)
Margot Robbie (Babylon)
Anya Taylor-Joy (The Menu)
Emma Thompson (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande)
WINNER: Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Best Actor (Musical or Comedy)
Diego Calva (Babylon)
Daniel Craig (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery)
Adam Driver (White Noise)
WINNER: Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Ralph Fiennes (The Menu)
Best Supporting Actress
WINNER: Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Dolly De Leon (Triangle of Sadness)
Carey Mulligan (She Said)
Best Supporting Actor
Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Brad Pitt (Babylon)
WINNER: Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Eddie Redmayne (The Good Nurse)
Best Director
James Cameron (Avatar: The Way of Water)
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Baz Luhrmann (Elvis)
Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)
WINNER: Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)
Best Drama Series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
WINNER: House of the Dragon
Ozark
Severance
Best Musical or Comedy Series
WINNER: Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Wednesday
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie
Black Bird
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
The Dropout
Pam and Tommy
WINNER: The White Lotus
Best Actress (Drama)
Emma D’Arcy (House of the Dragon)
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Imelda Staunton (The Crown)
Hilary Swank (Alaska Daily)
WINNER: Zendaya (Euphoria)
Best Actor (Drama)
Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)
WINNER: Kevin Costner (Yellowstone)
Diego Luna (Andor)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Adam Scott (Severance)
Best Actress (Musical or Comedy)
WINNER: Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)
Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)
Jean Smart (Hacks)
Best Actor (Musical or Comedy)
Donald Glover (Atlanta)
Bill Hader (Barry)
Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
WINNER: Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
Best Supporting Actress (Musical, Comedy or Drama)
Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)
Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
WINNER: Julia Garner (Ozark)
Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
Best Supporting Actor (Musical, Comedy or Drama)
John Lithgow (The Old Man)
Jonathan Pryce (The Crown)
John Turturro (Severance)
WINNER: Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)
Henry Winkler (Barry)
Best Actress (Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie)
Jessica Chastain (George and Tammy)
Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)
Lily James (Pam and Tommy)
Julia Roberts (Gaslit)
WINNER: Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)
Best Actor (Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie)
Taron Egerton (Black Bird)
Colin Firth (The Staircase)
Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)
WINNER: Evan Peters (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
Sebastian Stan (Pam and Tommy)
Best Supporting Actress (Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie)
WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)
Claire Danes (Fleishman Is in Trouble)
Daisy Edgar-Jones (Under the Banner of Heaven)
Niecy Nash (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus)
Best Supporting Actor (Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie)
F. Murray Abraham (The White Lotus)
Domhnall Gleeson (The Patient)
WINNER: Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird)
Richard Jenkings (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
Seth Rogen (Pam and Tommy)