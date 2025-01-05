The 82nd Golden Globes will honor Hollywood’s best and brightest tonight. But as usual, film and television fans are upset about some genuinely shocking snubs.

This year’s list of honorees serves to remind us of what an impressive year it’s been in the worlds of movies and TV.

But the downside of so much great content is that many worthy performances — which might have been nominated in any other recent year — have been overlooked by the Globes organization.

Lady Gaga performs onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Here’s our list of 2024’s most surprising snubs:

Lady Gaga — ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’

Fans had high hopes for the sequel to 2019’s Joker, a surprise box office smash that earned Joaquin Phoenix his first Academy Award.

Alas, Phoenix and director Todd Phillips weren’t able to recapture lightning in a bottle.

Not only did the sequel flop in theaters, both Phoenix and costar Lady Gaga were overlooked by the Globes.

Gaga did what she could with limp material, and she soared during some of the film’s musical numbers. But the overall snub (Joker 2 was shut out in every category) is just another in the long line of embarrassments for a film that was cursed from its conception.

Ryan Reynolds, Co-Owner of Wrexham looks on during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Wrexham and Sheffield United at Racecourse Ground on January 29, 2023 in Wrexham, Wales. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Ryan Reynolds — ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’

Superhero fare usually doesn’t make much of a splash during awards season.

But Ryan Reynolds‘ Deadpool has beaten the odds in the past. When Ryan first donned the red leather mask back in 2016, he was nominated for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy.

This time, however, Globes voters were less impressed.

Reynolds and costar Hugh Jackman were both overlooked, and the film received only one nomination, for Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.

Now in its second year, the category honors the year’s most popular films. We thought hundreds of millions in box office earnings would have been reward enough, but what do we know?

Meryl Streep attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Meryl Streep — ‘Only Murders In the Building’

With three Oscars, three Emmys, and nine Golden Globes, Mery Streep isn’t exactly hurting for awards season recognition.

In fact, she might be relieved that she won’t need to clear any more space on her trophy shelf.

Still, Meryl’s snub for her work in Only Murders in the Building stings, if only because the screen legend deserves recognition for putting in top-tier work in a rare comedic role.

Jonathan Bailey attends Netflix’s “Bridgerton” Season 3 World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on May 13, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Jonathan Bailey — ‘Wicked’

No one was surprised by the news that Wicked scored big with four nominations, including nods for Best Musical or Comedy, Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy (Cynthia Erivo), and Best Supporting Actress in a Musical or Comedy (Ariana Grande).

But the beloved musical received some surprising snubs as director Jon M. Chu wasn’t nominated and Jonathan Bailey was overlooked for his work as Fiyero Tigelaar.

The British stage and screen vet — who’s best known for his work on Bridgerton — stole just about every scene he was in (no easy feat among such gifted costars), but as we stated earlier, this was an unusually loaded year in terms of acting talent.

We’re sure Bailey has many years of accolades ahead of him, but this snub still has Wicked fans muttering curses at Globes voters.

Saoirse Ronan attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Sony Pictures Classics “The Outrun” at Linwood Dunn Theater on October 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Saoirse Ronan — ‘Blitz,’ ‘The Outrun’

Next up is Saoirse Ronan, who was double-snubbed for her performances in The Blitz and The Outrun.

On paper, both roles (a mother enduring the London Blitz and a recovering alcoholic who finds redemption working with endangered birds) sound like catnip for Globe voters.

But neither film made much of a splash with critics, and thus, Saoirse (who won the 2018 Globe for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for Lady Bird) might be forced to endure a rare nomination-free awards season.

We’re sure she’ll be back next year.

Michael Keaton attends the special screening and Q&A event for Hulu’s “Dopesick” at El Capitan Theatre on June 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Michael Keaton — ‘Goodrich,’ ‘Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice,’

Rounding out the list is another double snub.

Michael Keaton had one of the best years of his career with stellar performances in both the long-awaited Beetlejuice sequel and the little-seen indie drama Goodrich.

Sadly, it seems the beloved Hollywood veteran is another victim of this year’s embarrassment of acting riches.

Always a good sport, Keaton may well attend tonight’s ceremony anyway.

All it would take is for one of the nominees to say his name three times!

Hosted by Nikki Glaser, this year’s Golden Globes will air tonight on CBS.