There’s a good chance that Timothee Chalamet will receive a Golden Globe tonight for his portrayal of Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown.

But even if he doesn’t take home a trophy, Timothee is already a major winner.

In addition to all the award season buzz for the Dylan biopic, Timmy scored the biggest box office hit of his career with Dune 2, and he’s obviously a victor in the romance department.

Kylie Jenner and TimothÃ©e Chalamet attend the WSJ. Magazine 2023 Innovator Awards on November 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards)

Yes, despite the many rumors to the contrary, Timothee and Kylie Jenner are still dating. And she’s seated beside him at the Beverly Hilton tonight!

And while they’ve often been rather secretive about their relationship, the affection between these two has been on full display in recent weeks.

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet Are Still Going Strong

According to a new report from TMZ, Kylie was in attendance at an after party following the premiere of A Complete Unknown on Tuesday.

Kylie Jenner and actor TimothÃ©e Chalamet look on during the Men’s Singles Final match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Daniil Medvedev of Russia on Day Fourteen of the 2023 US Open. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

According to the outlet, Kylie and Timothee arrived at the party “arm in arm.”

The site goes on to report that the couple “did kiss at some point,” but apparently, the moment was not caught on camera.

Kylie and Timothee’s Relationship Timeline

Kylie and Timothee generally don’t discuss their relationship publicly, so we don’t know exactly when they started dating.

Kylie Jenner attends the 2024 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on October 28, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

But paparazzi first spotted Kylie’s car parked in Timothee’s driveway back in April 2023.

And the pair were spotted together at a Beyonce concert back in September of 2023, so this relationship is far from new.

Why, then, is it news that Kylie and Timothee indulged in some light PDA at a party?

TimothÃ©e Chalamet attends the premiere of Searchlight Pictures’ “A Complete Unknown” at SVA Theater on December 13, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Well, neither party has publicly confirmed that they’re dating, so there’s still a big question mark hanging over this relationship.

It’s not the first time that Kylie and Timothee have acted all couple-y in public.

But it’s not something that we see very often.

Kylie Jenner attends the Business of Fashion BoF 500 Class of 2024 during Paris Fashion Week at Shangri-La Hotel Paris on September 28, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images for The Business of Fashion)

Now, as Timothee prepares for the biggest awards season of his career, fans are wondering if Kylie will be by his side during all of those red carpet appearances.

Maybe Timmy will even wind up thanking Kylie in an acceptance speech or two!

That’s the sort of thing that would go a long way toward legitimizing the whole Kar-Jenner clan in a lot of people’s eyes.

Then again, Kylie is a billionaire, so she’s probably not too worried about what other people consider legit.

\